Aevi Genomic Medicine Announces Expansion of its Collaboration with The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GNMX) (the Company) announced today that it has strengthened its discovery and research platform by extending its genomics collaboration with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The amendment to the existing agreement with CHOP grants the Company options for long-term exclusive access to certain data and samples from the CAG biobank and certain discoveries in rare and orphan diseases. Aevi Genomics has also renewed its Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with CHOP. The extension of the SRA marks the third renewal of sponsored research at CHOP, jointly focused on the genetics of rare and orphan pediatric disease.

"We are extremely pleased with our ongoing relationship with CAG which has resulted in two clinical development programs at Aevi Genomics," said Garry A. Neil, Chief Scientific Officer. "With this extension, we have put in place a long-term structure which allows Aevi Genomics and CHOP to continue to develop novel therapies based on genomic discoveries."

Under the terms of the amendments, Aevi Genomics received options to extend its exclusive access to certain rare and orphan disease data from the CAG biobank to identify genetic mutations underlying specific rare and orphan diseases. Aevi Genomics will utilize these data to inform the rational search and acquisition process used to identify development candidates for advancement into therapeutic and diagnostic products for sick children.

The amendment to the Company's license agreement with CHOP requires the Company to pay an annual option fee. Aevi Genomics will also continue to sponsor translational research efforts at CAG via the SRA through June 2018 and has the option to extend the SRA for rolling two year terms.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

Aevi Genomics Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, the company's research and development efforts leverage an internal genomics platform and an ongoing collaboration with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

