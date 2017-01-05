AF Group Announces Record-Setting Corporate Giving Campaign as Employees Eclipse Last Year's Record-Setting Total by 34 Percent

LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Employees of AF Group and its four subsidiaries pledged $434,000 in support of more than 30 charitable organizations around the country as part of the company's annual Caring and Sharing Community Campaign. The total represents a record $217,000 in pledges from employees, and a corporate match of an equal amount.

Of this total, Lansing-area employees and AF Group specifically contributed $92,000 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Additionally, numerous Red Cross and United Way Chapters around the country received significant contributions along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Paws with a Cause, Ele's Place, Make-a-Wish Illinois and others.

"I am extremely proud of the generosity of our employees across our organization as they continue to make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Lisa Corless, president of AF Group. "We are very excited to match their gifts as we work together to strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

Now in its seventh year, the organization's Caring and Sharing Community Campaign has raised nearly $1.5 million to benefit local and national charities.

