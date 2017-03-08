Affinity Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFF) ("the Corporation") today announced that it has granted stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan.

The Corporation today granted a total of 1,670,000 incentive options to certain Directors, Officers and contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.05 and are exercisable until March 6, 2027. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.