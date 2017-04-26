Affinity Metals Corp. Closes $200,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFF) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") previously announced on March 13, 2017. A total of 4,000,000 units ("Units") were subscribed for at a price of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at a price of $0.075.

Insiders subscribed for 900,000 Units of the Offering. The Common Shares and Warrants issued in this Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from issuance.

Proceeds will be used to settle current debt and for general operating purposes.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

