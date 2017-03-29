AffinityX Wins Three Awards, Including Creative Hall of Fame Honor, at the International ICT Awards Philippines

Also Named Best Company of the Year for Animation & Game Development and Best Filipino-Owned Company

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - AffinityX the leading provider of white-label creative and marketing services for companies that serve small and medium businesses (SMBs), has been inducted into the International ICT Awards Philippines Hall of Fame in recognition of the company's excellence and outstanding achievement as a company for creative talent in the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry in the Philippines.

The Hall of Fame distinction is presented to companies that have won an award in the same category for three consecutive years. AffinityX was named the "Best Company of the Year for Animation & Game Development" this year, after having previously won the "Best Emerging IT-BPM Company for Creatives" award in 2015 and 2016, before the category was modified to include animation and game development.

AffinityX is just the fourth company to receive the Hall of Fame distinction, joining Accenture, Inc., Convergys Philippines Services and Pointwest Technologies. The company was also named the "Best Filipino-Owned Company of the Year" at the 11th International ICT Awards Philippines, which took place in Manila, Philippines on March 22, 2017.

AffinityX's global team of 2,000 highly skilled creatives executes tens of thousands of jobs daily from the company's offices around the world, delivering world-class work for the company's enterprise clients on behalf of their SMB customers. The award recognizes the company's growth and exemplary creative work and services on behalf of these clients. Award winners were also recognized for serving as inspirational role models for the industry and Philippine business community.

"Winning three awards from such a prestigious competition is a privilege and a notable milestone in AffinityX's pioneering history," said Ken Swanson, CEO of AffinityX. "To join the ranks of other hall-of-famers like Accenture, Convergys Philippines Services and Pointwest Technologies, is truly a testament to the people and culture that define AffinityX. Every day we focus on continuous improvement to better serve the customers who depend on us, and these awards are a testament to how hard our teams worked to establish AffinityX as a leader in the marketing services field."

AffinityX offers an extensive suite of online, mobile and offline marketing solutions for companies that target the SMB market, including brand identity, websites, HTML5 and print advertising, programmatic campaigns and search engine marketing. Through a combination of proprietary cloud-based workflow software platforms and integrations with best-of-breed ad-tech, AffinityX delivers complete end-to-end managed services and fulfillment to leading ad agencies, broadcast and print media companies and marketing services providers.

The International ICT Awards Philippines, launched in 2007 by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) in close cooperation with the IT-BPM industry, is widely recognized as the most prestigious IT-BPM awards event in the Philippines. Peter Maquera, Chairman & Deputy CEO of AffinityX, Edward Castro, SVP Manila Operations, Andree Kintanar, Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Services, Nina Tiangson, Operations Senior Manager, and Liza Cheng, Manager for HR-Learning & Development, accepted the awards at the ceremony.

