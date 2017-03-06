Affinor Growers to Demonstrate Growing Technology At BCTECH Summit March 14 and 15 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI)(CSE:AFI.CN)(OTCQB:RSSFF)(FRANKFURT:1AF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation), is pleased to announce it will present its growing technology at the BCTECH Summit on March 14 and 15, at the Vancouver Convention Center, in partnership with University of Fraser Valley.

The BCTECH Summit is the largest technology conference in British Columbia showcasing the province's technology industry. Affinor will demonstrate its proprietary growing systems within the University of Fraser Valley's exhibit in agri-technology. The Summit brings together entrepreneurs, investors, companies and potential customers looking for fresh ideas around innovation and new opportunities.

Company Updates:

Strawberry Testing:

Affinor continues to grow and test strawberries on both towers now installed at the BioPod Agriculture Innovation Center in Surrey BC. The second "high density tower" is testing four different strains of strawberries and Affinor expects results from the growth trials later this spring. Traditionally, winter strawberry production can results in low yields. Affinor's goal is to increase production significantly year round with the correct formula of growing technology, lighting and crop models currently being developed.

Medical Cannabis Testing:

Affinor has yet to ship and install a tower at the Kelowna BC medical cannabis company (see press release dated April 4 2016) as they complete some internal renovations and expansion projects. Affinor will continue to honor the agreement, support the company and ship the growing system when requested. To expedite growth trials with cannabis plants, Affinor has signed an "On-Site Testing License Agreement" on February 22 2017 (See press release dated February 27 2017) to a local grower in Mission BC. The growing technology has been delivered, installed and expect growth trials to start the week of March 13 2017. As cannabis becomes more established in North America, cost effective commercial production will be needed as the market stabilizes and competitive advantage is achieved via efficiencies. Affinor sees this as an opportunity to diversity our technology into other markets with high value crops and be the first vertical system actively growing medical cannabis in Canada.

License Agreements / Revenue:

Affinor continues to support all license holders with several recently purchasing land and others building out facilities to accommodate Affinor's growing systems. We expect purchase orders for the technology occurring in 2017 based on the license holders construction schedule. Affinor continues to negotiate new agreements and looking forward to showcase the technology in a commercial facility in the near future.

