Affinor Growers Sells Vertical Farming System for Medical Cannabis in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI)(CSE:AFI.CN)(OTCQB:RSSFF)(FRANKFURT:1AF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation) is pleased to announce it has sold a vertical farming system for growing medical cannabis in British Columbia, Canada. Affinor has signed a non-exclusive license and purchase agreement with a private third party to buy an automated vertical growing tower specifically for medical cannabis.

The four level tower will allow the purchaser to grow medical cannabis on behalf of a patient through a recently applied medical license. Under the agreement, Affinor will continue to receive growing information and replication data from the tower's growing results. The tower will also be used to further develop and test the technology with different cannabis strains and LED lighting which will demonstrate new capabilities for low cost, high quality production of personal medical cannabis.

As a seller of agriculture growing systems, this is a starting point to introduce Affinor's technology in the cannabis market and further prove it is a viable technology for growing cost effective medical cannabis. Affinor is one of a few companies now actively testing and selling cannabis vertical growing systems through its licensees.

Mission, BC, medical cannabis test update

The medical cannabis-growing test in Mission, BC is now into the 5th week of the trial and is expected that the plants will be fully grown in 3 to 4 weeks. To date, the plants have begun to flower and the test is on schedule.

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

