Affordable Adventures: Explore Colorado on a Shoestring Budget

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Colorado is home to many amazing adventures and offerings at a reasonable price, making a Rocky Mountain vacation accessible for everyone. For more information, please visit www.colorado.com/articles/12-free-things-do-colorado.

A Beach Vacation at Great Sand Dunes National Park. When the snow melts every spring, Medano Creek at Great Sand Dunes National Park emerges from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. For just $15 per car, travelers can spend the day playing at "the beach."

Affordable Mountain Bliss in Breckenridge. With over 50 miles of trails and more than 120 trail access points; visitors enjoy unbeatable hiking and biking. Breckenridge Creative Arts offers classes at little to no cost. Breckenridge Ski Resort's summer lodging deal starts at just $119 per night.

Camping Colorado. There is no better way to experience an affordable Colorado vacation than camping. The state has upwards of 300 campgrounds offering a variety of surroundings and activities. Visitors should check out the Views RV Park & Campground in Dolores or Aspen Acres Campground in Rye.

Denver on a Dime. Through the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), guests can explore many of Denver's top attractions for free on select days. RiNo (River North) Art District and the new Drink RiNo group will sponsor a free bus every First Friday with multiple stops throughout RiNo. Frugal foodies can try Avanti F&B or Honor Society Handcrafted Eatery for a taste of Denver's culinary scene.

Discover the Outdoors in Montrose. Montrose is home to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (only $15 entrance fee per vehicle). The park was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2015 for supreme stargazing. Montrose offers a variety of trails, Gold Medal fishing opportunities and scenic drives and byways.

Exploring Snowmass with the Mass Pass. Snowmass offers the Mass Pass, a three or five day activity pass, which includes activities such as rafting, horseback riding and more. The pass allows guests to choose three days of activities for $350/guest or five days of activities for $550/guest.

Family Adventure at Snow Mountain Ranch. With a huge selection of activities, most included at no cost for overnight guests, everyone in the family will find something to do at Snow Mountain Ranch. Rates start at $79/night for lodge rooms.

Tiny Homes, Huts and Hostels. Colorado has more huts and yurts than any other state in the U.S. Options include the 10th Mountain Division Hut System, the San Juan Hut System, Grand Huts Association and more. Escape to WeeCasa, a new tiny home hotel in Lyons, Colorado. The state also offers upscale hostels such as The Bivvi in Breckenridge or Hostel Fish in Denver.

Visit a Colorado State Park. A great way to save money is to visit one of Colorado's 41 state parks. Guests can visit John Martin Reservoir in Hasty, Colorado to experience a mecca for bird watching, and spend their vacation boating, swimming, water skiing and more. The park's campsite fees start at $10 per night.

Wine Tasting in Colorado's Wine Country. Grand Junction features 22 wineries that offer complimentary tastings. One of the best ways to explore wineries is on two wheels. Rapid Creek Cycles offers maps highlighting local wineries and orchards and rents seven-speed cruisers with baskets. Full-day rentals are available for less than $40.