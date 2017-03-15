AFL Responds to Provincial Budget

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan will be available in the legislature rotunda after the provincial budget is tabled.

McGowan has been a prominent voice in budget discussions in past years, and was behind the "Better Way Alberta" campaign that put the issue of revenue reform at the forefront of the public agenda during the most recent provincial election.

Yesterday, the AFL released their Budget 2017 policy brief which called on the government to protect our public services and look to revenue reform: http://www.afl.org/alberta_has_a_revenue_problem_that_was_decades_in_the_making

Where: Alberta Legislature Rotunda

When: After the provincial budget is tabled

Who: Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan