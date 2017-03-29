AFN Introduces Scholarships Supporting Women in Supply Chain and Logistics

Two new scholarships foster growth opportunities at Indiana University and Michigan State University

NILES, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - AFN Logistics, a dynamic third-party logistics provider, will partner with two of the country's top supply chain and logistics programs to empower and support women pursuing careers in the industry. The company announced today the AFN Women's Empowerment in Supply Chain Scholarship supporting students at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, and the AFN Logistics Supply Chain Expendable Scholarship for Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business.

Starting with the 2017 fall semester, AFN will award $18,000 in total scholarship funding over the course of three years to undergraduate women majoring in supply chain-related programs. Eligibility criteria and selection processes will be determined in accordance with each school's scholarship procedures.

"The logistics and supply chain industry is dynamic, fast-growing, and ripe with opportunity. And yet, women are underrepresented in this exciting and lucrative field. As a people-powered business, we believe that supporting young women that seek to study and ultimately join our industry is a win for employers, their customers, and the students themselves," said Jillian Lee, AFN's vice president of human resources. "Forging women's advancement starts by giving women more opportunity in the classroom to grow the skills needed to succeed."

The scholarships build upon AFN's commitment to foster equality, provide growth opportunities, and celebrate women's achievement in the industry. AFN recently celebrated International Women's Day with a day-long workshop and speaker series encouraging all employees to #BeBoldForChange and take action that drives change for women.

"As the CEO and founder of AFN, I take our company's commitment to equality personally," said Ryan Daube, AFN's CEO and co-founder. "Indiana University and Michigan State University are two of the most respected supply chain and logistics programs in the country. We are proud to collaborate with them to offer scholarships to empower more women to attain the education they need to join our industry and forge rewarding careers."

To learn more about AFN, visit www.loadafn.com.

About AFN Logistics

AFN is an award-winning leader in freight brokerage, third party logistics and transportation management services that has served the needs of major manufacturers, top-20 retailers and best-in-class carriers in North America since 2003. Known for its commitment to client service, AFN has a robust suite of people-first, technology-enabled solutions -- from truckload, LTL and consolidation services to risk management, carrier compliance, cargo security and surveillance and more. To learn more about AFN, please visit www.loadafn.com or call 877-562-3236.