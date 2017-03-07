AFP Consortium Appoints New President, Secretary and Treasurer

Industry Veterans with 50 combined years' experience take the AFPC helm to continue furthering the advancement of high-volume digital print workflows

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - The Advanced Function Presentation Consortium (AFPC), an international consortium of print industry stakeholders working together to further enhance the Advanced Function Presentation (AFP) document architecture, has selected new leaders to take on the positions of president, secretary and treasurer. Consortium member Jack Condon of Ricoh has been named AFPC president as fellow member Dennis Carney, also of Ricoh, becomes the consortium's secretary and treasurer. These appointments are effective immediately.

Founding AFPC member Harry Lewis has stepped down as president, secretary and treasurer of Consortium. Mr. Lewis is helping transition the operational aspects of these roles in anticipation of his retirement in April, after having contributed to the advancement of AFP for over 27 years.

"As the president of AFPC, Harry Lewis has made a lasting mark on the print industry. His innovation and leadership will be missed; the print industry is indebted to him," said Skip Henk, President and CEO, Xplor. "At the same time, I am thrilled to see Jack Condon and Dennis Carney take the helm of the next generation of the AFPC. They are experienced, talented architects who know the AFPC inside and out. I am confident they will do a great job and I believe the AFPC is in good hands. I look forward to seeing where they steer AFP in the coming years."

Mr. Condon takes over the role of AFPC president after decades working on AFP, having been part of the team that originally developed the platform in the early 1980s. He has spent his career working with AFP and associated printer technologies, holding various positions within AFP product development, professional services, marketing and management. His presidential duties will be added to his work as the lead AFP architect at Ricoh, a position he has held since 2013.

Mr. Carney, the consortium's new secretary and treasurer, has a storied history with AFP of his own. He has spent more than 20 years in the printing group of IBM, and then InfoPrint, and finally, Ricoh, the organizations that originated AFP. Mr. Carney has actively participated in AFPC activities across all aspects of the consortium since its formal incorporation in 2009. His work on industry standards within the AFPC, as well as within the Printer Working Group (including being primary author on the PWG 5100.8-2003 Standard for Internet Print Protocol (IPP): "actual" attributes), has helped Mr. Carney stand out.

"A core foundation of the AFPC is our commitment to bringing together industry experts with passion for developing a stronger AFP architecture," said Harry Lewis, former president of AFPC. "Jack and Dennis are both expert and passionate about AFP so it is no surprise to me that the board has entrusted them to lead our group into the future. I am eternally proud of the accomplishments and milestones we have all achieved together. With our talented membership and deserving new leadership I know there is much more to come."

To find out more about the AFPC and its members, visit http://afpcinc.org/members/.

About AFP and the AFPC

Advanced Function Presentation is a document architecture that offers performance, manageability and integrity benefits meeting the needs of large volume, variable data applications. AFP technology has historically been leveraged for the production of mission critical documents such as bills, statements and policies and contains within it methods for job ticketing, effective server-based resource management and the powerful Intelligent Printer Data Stream (IPDS) for total output integrity. In addition to being a rich, self-contained native document language, AFP is also a powerful container architecture capable of bringing full resource and production management capabilities to bear on encapsulated formats such as PDF and TIFF.

The AFP Consortium is an international open standards body consisting of around 30 companies committed to the continued development of the AFP architecture. Since 2004, the AFPC has developed open standards for accurate and consistent ICC-based color management, high-speed complex text, page group recovery within high-volume production, the IS/3 interchange set for compliance, and metadata support for AFP Archive and future applications, such as accessibility features. The AFPC will continue in its role to grow and maintain the complete set of AFP architecture.

To see a full list of the Consortium's members and learn more about the AFP Consortium and the new AFP initiatives, visit the AFPC website http://www.afpcinc.org.