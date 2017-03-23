AFPA Publishes Guide to Online Personal Training Businesses

Leader in Fitness Certification Programs Offers Advice for Trainers Looking to Expand Their Reach

SHIP BOTTOM, NJ--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA), the industry leader in providing health, fitness, and nutrition certification programs to world-class professionals, announced today it is publishing a guide for personal trainers looking to expand their businesses online. The e-book, How to Start a Successful Online Personal Training Business, is available as a free download at www.afpafitness.com/how-to-start-a-successful-online-personal-training-business.

For many fitness professionals, becoming a personal trainer represents a major step toward building a long-lasting, sustainable, and meaningful career. Moreover, in today's digital age, being tied to one gym is optional. Personal trainers who have expanded their businesses by offering online services have discovered they are not hampered by limits, such as geographic location, scheduling, and salary caps. AFPA's new e-book examines the nuts and bolts of starting and growing an online personal training business.

Among the guide's features are:

Legal considerations for establishing an online personal training business

Advice for building an effective website

Marketing tactics

Tips for creating stronger growth opportunities

"Harnessing the potential of online training can be a major boost to a trainer's career needs," says AFPA Director of Operations Amy Occhipinti, M.S. "It also sets trainers up for long-term, sustainable growth. There has never been a better time to become a personal trainer and reach clients who are ready to make meaningful and significant changes in their lives. Our new guide offers valuable advice to trainers considering a jump into an online operation."

To learn more about this e-book or AFPA's programs and services, visit https://www.afpafitness.com.

About AFPA

American Fitness Professionals & Associates was founded in October 1994 to create and foster an educational environment conducive to the fitness enthusiast and professional. Its goals are to provide fitness, health, wellness, and nutrition distance education programs and certifications; to create and enhance opportunities for professional development; and to maintain the highest level of standards and guidelines for the fitness industry. AFPA has developed and maintained high-quality certification programs and continuing education in a wide variety of disciplines, including personal training, strength and conditioning, functional and integrated training, yoga, Pilates, as well as pregnancy, senior, and youth fitness. For more information, visit https://www.afpafitness.com.