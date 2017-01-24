AFPM Applauds President Trump's Action on Pipelines

SOURCE: American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson commented:
"We applaud President Trump's action to expedite the review and approval of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. Both projects are good for the country, received the required environmental approvals, and never should have been delayed.
"Today marks an important step toward improving our nation's infrastructure, while signifying that this administration is serious about developing a rational energy plan that understands the important role of oil and natural gas to our country's prosperity."
About AFPMThe American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is a national trade association representing more than 400 companies that encompass virtually all U.S. refining and petrochemical manufacturing capacity.
Media Contacts:Rebecca Adler 202-552-8485media@afpm.orgDiana Cronan202-552-4362media@afpm.org
