Africa Energy Board Appointment

July 06, 2017 17:47 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), a Canadian oil and gas exploration company, announces the appointment of the Company's President and CEO, Garrett Soden, to the Board of Directors.
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company holds a 90% participating interest in Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa and is actively building an exploration portfolio across Africa.
On behalf of the Board,
Ashley Heppenstall, Chairman
Africa Energy Corp.Sophia ShaneCorporate Development(604) 689-7842info@africaenergycorp.comwww.africaenergycorp.com
