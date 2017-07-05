Africa Energy Corporate Update

July 05, 2017 12:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), a Canadian oil and gas exploration company, has granted incentive stock options to the Company's senior executive to acquire 2,500,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.17 per share. The options will have a five-year term and vest fully after three years.
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company holds a 90% participating interest in Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa and is actively building an exploration portfolio across Africa.
