Africa Energy Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), a Canadian oil and gas exploration company, has granted incentive stock options to the Company's senior executive to acquire 2,500,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.17 per share. The options will have a five-year term and vest fully after three years.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company holds a 90% participating interest in Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa and is actively building an exploration portfolio across Africa.

On behalf of the Board,

Ashley Heppenstall, Chairman