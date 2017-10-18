Africa Energy to Present at Africa Oil Week Conference

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Africa Oil Week Upstream conference in Cape Town, South Africa on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 4:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is actively building an exploration and production portfolio across Africa.