Africa Oil 2017 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil" or the "Company") (TSX:AOI)(OMX:AOI) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

As at September 30, 2017, the Company had cash of $423.9 million and working capital of $443.1 million as compared to cash of $463.1 million and working capital of $435.0 million at December 31, 2016. During the second quarter of 2017, further to the previously announced farmout agreement (press release 4th February 2016), the Company and Maersk agreed to payment terms related to the $75.0 million advance development carry. Africa Oil is due to receive equal quarterly payments of $18.75 million at the end of each calendar quarter during 2018. These proceeds were recognized in accounts receivable ($56.2 million current and $18.8 million long term) and intangible exploration assets during 2017.

The 2017 exploration and appraisal drilling campaign in Blocks 10BB and 13T (Kenya) concluded subsequent to the end of the third quarter, following the drilling of the Amosing-7 appraisal well. The PR Marriott Rig-46 has been demobilized. Two discoveries were made during the campaign.

In January 2017, the Erut-1 well resulted in a discovery, proving that oil has migrated to the northern limit of the South Lokichar basin. The second discovery was made during May 2017, at Emekuya-1, encountering significant oil sands, demonstrating oil charge across an extensive part of the Greater Etom structure and further de-risking the northern area of the basin.

The Etiir-1 exploration well, which targeted a large, shallow, structural closure immediately to the west of the Greater Etom structure, spudded in late June and was unsuccessful with no material reservoir development or shows encountered. Although dry, drilling results will be utilized in defining the westerly extent of the Greater Etom Structure. The Etiir-1 well has been plugged and abandoned.

The Ekales-3 well was drilled to a total measured depth of 2,721 meters and finished drilling during the third quarter of 2017. The well targeted an undrilled fault block adjacent to the Ekales field. While reservoir and oil shows were encountered, and oil sampled, the well was deemed non-commercial.

Multiple appraisal wells have been drilled in the Ngamia, Amosing and Etom fields during 2017: Ngamia-10 (65 meters of net oil pay), Amosing-6 (35 meters of net oil and gas pay), Amosing-7 (25 meters of net oil and gas pay) and Etom-3 (25 meters of net oil and gas pay). An extensive wireline evaluation program, including sampling has been undertaken on all appraisal wells. The Ngamia-10, Amosing-6 and 7 and Etom-3 wells have all improved the definition of the limits of their respective fields. However, the presence of rift edge facies has limited their net pay. These drilling results will be incorporated into the geological models that will be utilized for potential fields development plans.

The Auwerwer and Lokone reservoirs in the Etom-2 well were tested utilising artificial lift and flowed at 752 bopd and 580 bopd respectively which was lower than anticipated. As a result, the Joint Venture Partners will undertake further technical work to assess how representative the tests may have been and identify potential options to increase flow rates from the Etom field.

Activity will now move to focus on collecting dynamic field data through extended production and water injection testing. The Ngamia-11 appraisal well (143 meters of net oil pay) has been completed and will be utilized in a waterflood pilot test planned for the first half of 2018. The waterflood pilot will include the previously drilled Ngamia 3, 6 and 8 wells. This pilot is designed to deliver a long-term assessment of the rate of enhanced oil recovery that may be expected as a result of water injection. The waterflood pilot follows up the successful water injection testing program which was completed during the first half of 2017 on the Ngamia and Amosing fields. Additionally, the partnership aims to initiate extended well testing on wells in the Amosing and Ngamia fields, commencing in the first quarter of 2018. Produced oil from testing will be stored and is planned to be transported as part of the Early Oil Production Scheme (EOPS). This scheme will initially entail the evacuation of stored crude oil to Mombasa by road, and first production from EOPS is now expected to commence in the first half of 2018, subject to receiving the necessary consents and approvals.

In addition to the drilling and operational activities to support the Final Investment Decision ("FID") for the Kenya Full Field Development, engineering studies and contracting activities are under way in preparation for the start of the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED"), which are expected to take place during 2018. The Joint Venture Partners are continuing optimization of the development plans that will allow field and pipeline infrastructure to move forward while limiting upfront capital spend.

A Joint Development Agreement ("JDA"), setting out a structure for the Government of Kenya and the Kenya Joint Venture Partners to progress the development of the export pipeline, was signed on 25 October 2017. The JDA allows important studies to commence such as FEED, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments ("ESIA"), as well as studies on pipeline financing and ownership.

Africa Oil Corp. has a 25% working interest in Blocks 10BB and 13T with Tullow Oil plc (50% and Operator) and Maersk Olie og Gas A/S (25%) holding the remaining interests.

During this period the partnership informed the Government of Kenya of its intention to enter the Second Additional Exploration Period on Block 10BA.

2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

Results of Operations

(Thousands United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September September September September (thousands) 30, 2017 30, 2016 30, 2017 30, 2016 Salaries and benefits $ 419 $ 435 $ 989 $ 1,264 Equity-based compensation 740 774 1,871 2,250 Travel 262 259 576 685 Office and general 353 64 442 143 Donation - 350 850 1,000 Depreciation 26 5 78 8 Professional fees 76 82 455 1,471 Stock exchange and filing fees 161 202 467 602 Share of loss from equity investment 272 334 884 1,068 Operating expenses $ 2,309 $ 2,505 $ 6,612 $ 8,491

Operating expenses decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. Office and general expenses increased by $0.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 which primarily relates to an increase in consulting fees associated with the corporate activities within the Company. The increase was offset by a decrease in donations as the Company made a donation of $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2016 while no donations were made during the third quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses decreased $1.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The $1.0 million decrease in professional fees relates to the completion of the farmout transaction with Maersk during the first quarter of 2016 compared to a lower fee associated with the settlement of the advance development carry with Maersk during 2017. Salaries and benefits decreased $0.3 million during 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 which is primarily due to the recovery of costs relating to the secondment of an employee and a reduced headcount. Equity-based compensation expense decreased by $0.4 million which can be mainly attributed to the decrease in the number of stock options granted in prior periods and the vesting of costs associated with options granted during 2014 being fully amortized by the end of 2016. There were no options granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. The Company's share of losses from the equity investment in Africa Energy decreased by $0.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decreases were offset by an increase in office and general expenses of $0.3 million which primarily relates to an increase in consulting fees associated with the corporate activities within the Company.

Financial income and expense is made up of the following items:

(Thousands of United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest and other income $ 1,288 $ 925 $ 2,859 $ 2,136 Bank charges (6 ) (10 ) (27 ) (27 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 83 (3 ) 45 (58 ) Finance income $ 1,371 $ 925 $ 2,904 $ 2,136 Finance expense $ (6 ) $ (13 ) $ (27 ) $ (85 )

The Company holds the vast majority of its cash on hand in US dollars, the Company's functional currency. Interest Income fluctuates in accordance with cash balances, the currency that the cash is held in, and prevailing market interest rates.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,905 $ 463,061 Accounts receivable 56,402 213 Due from related party - 57 Prepaid expenses 1,160 1,155 481,467 464,486 Long-term assets Accounts receivable 18,750 - Equity investment 6,446 7,330 Property and equipment 132 197 Intangible exploration assets 506,862 534,929 532,190 542,456 Total assets $ 1,013,657 $ 1,006,942 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 38,329 $ 29,501 38,329 29,501 Total liabilities 38,329 29,501 Equity attributable to common shareholders Share capital 1,290,796 1,290,389 Contributed surplus 50,892 49,677 Deficit (366,360 ) (362,625 ) Total equity attributable to common shareholders 975,328 977,441 Total liabilities and equity attributable to common shareholders $ 1,013,657 $ 1,006,942

Expenditures on intangible exploration assets of $46.9 million were incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, related primarily to costs associated with exploration and appraisal activities and development studies associated with the South Lokichar Basin (Blocks 10BB and 13T Kenya). The Company is debt free.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows provided by (used in): Operations: Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (944 ) $ (1,593 ) $ (3,735 ) $ (6,440 ) Items not affecting cash: Equity-based compensation 740 774 1,871 2,250 Depreciation 26 5 78 8 Share of loss from equity investment 272 334 884 1,068 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (83 ) 3 (45 ) 58 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 7 171 190 (99 ) 18 (306 ) (757 ) (3,155 ) Investing: Property and equipment expenditures (1 ) (23 ) (13 ) (27 ) Intangible exploration expenditures (15,861 ) (8,395 ) (46,933 ) (31,630 ) Farmout proceeds received on closing - - - 386,970 Farmout proceeds released from restricted cash - - - 52,500 Changes in non-cash investing working capital 2,809 (6,418 ) 8,751 (19,935 ) (13,053 ) (14,836 ) (38,195 ) 387,878 Financing: Common shares issued - - 304 - Settlement of Restricted Share Units - - (553 ) - Release of bank guarantee - - - 1,250 - - (249 ) 1,250 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents denominated in foreign currency 83 (3 ) 45 (58 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,952 ) (15,145 ) (39,156 ) 385,915 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 436,857 $ 505,265 $ 463,061 $ 104,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 423,905 $ 490,120 $ 423,905 $ 490,120 Supplementary information: Interest paid Nil Nil Nil Nil Income taxes paid Nil Nil Nil Nil

The following table breaks down the material components of intangible exploration expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (thousands) Kenya Ethiopia Total Kenya Ethiopia Total Drilling and completion $ 23,256 $ 87 $ 23,343 $ 14,646 $ 1 $ 14,647 Development studies 13,464 - 13,464 5,738 - 5,738 Exploration surveys and studies 1,048 179 1,227 3,211 469 3,680 PSA and G&A related 7,664 1,235 8,899 7,128 437 7,565 Total $ 45,432 $ 1,501 $ 46,933 $ 30,723 $ 907 $ 31,630

AOC incurred $45.4 million of intangible exploration expenditures in Kenya for nine months ended September 30, 2017. Drilling and completion expenditures primarily relate to the drilling of the Erut-1, Emekuya-1 and Etiir-1 exploration wells in Block 13T, the drilling of the Ngamia-10, Amosing-6, Ngamia-11 and Amosing-7 appraisal wells in Block 10BB, the drilling of the Etom-3 and Ekales-3 appraisal wells in Block 13T, as well as the completion of the water injection testing on the Amosing-2A, Amosing-3, and Ngamia-5 wells in Block 10BB. Development study expenditures are associated with studies aimed at progressing towards project sanction for the South Lokichar Basin. Exploration studies costs continue to be incurred in Kenya in conjunction with exploration and appraisal drilling campaign which recommenced in the fourth quarter of 2016 and concluded subsequent to the third quarter of 2017.

The Company incurred $1.5 million of intangible exploration expenditures in Ethiopia for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, which consists of license fees and general and administrative costs.

Consolidated Statement of Equity

(Thousands United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 Share capital: Balance, beginning of the period $ 1,290,389 $ 1,290,389 Exercise of options 407 - Balance, end of the period 1,290,796 1,290,389 Contributed surplus: Balance, beginning of the period $ 49,677 $ 46,353 Equity-based compensation 1,871 1,476 Settlement of Restricted Share Units (553 ) - Exercise of options (103 ) - Balance, end of the period 50,892 47,829 Deficit: Balance, beginning of the period $ (362,625 ) $ (344,863 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders (3,735 ) (4,847 ) Balance, end of the period (366,360 ) (349,710 ) Total equity $ 975,328 $ 988,508

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements, notes to the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, and the 2016 Annual Information Form have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.africaoilcorp.com).

