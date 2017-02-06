African American Lady Liberty Coin to Be Displayed Two Months Ahead of Its Release

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The February 16-18 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo (www.LongBeachExpo.com) will be highlighted by the U.S. Mint's display of the 2017 American Liberty gold coin.

Leading the Long Beach Expo's attractions is the groundbreaking 225th Anniversary Lady Liberty coin, which depicts Lady Liberty as a person of color (a first in U.S. coinage), two months ahead of the coin's April 2017 release.

"We learned at the beginning of the year that the U.S. Mint would display this unprecedented coin during the show. So be sure to visit booth 1148 to witness this remarkable, groundbreaking gold coin before it is available for purchase," said Long Beach Expo President Cassi East.

The $10 million 1794 Specimen Dollar will also be on display at booth 1348. The coin, which many experts believe to be the first dollar produced on U.S. soil, still holds its 2013 world record for the most expensive coin sold at auction, with an incredible $10 million price tag. Visitors are encouraged to take a picture with a coin that was very likely handled by our founding fathers, as it will be presented in a walk-through, museum quality exhibition space.

Those looking to get an idea of their coins' worth are encouraged to bring the coins to "Meet the Expert" sessions, conducted by Professional Coin Grading Service Founder David Hall (booth 807). Session times can be found on www.longbeachexpo.com.

Each day of the show will feature a giveaway of ½ ounce gold coins to the attending public. Winners will be drawn at 1 p.m. each day of the show. Simply sign up for free at the registration booth.

PCGS will be on site, grading coins and offering special labels for U.S. Mint releases at booth 807. The official auctioneer of Long Beach Expo, Heritage Auctions, will hold their Signature Auction during the show.

Free admission is available to the Long Beach Expo with promo code EXPOPR. Go to www.LongBeachExpo.com and click on the "GET PASSES" button.

The Long Beach Expo will take place February 16-18, 2017 at the Long Beach Convention Center, 100 South Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802.

For additional information, including the schedule of events and a list of attending dealers, visit online at www.LongBeachExpo.com, call the Long Beach Expo at 888-743-9316 or email at LBExpo@collectors.com.

