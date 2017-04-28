Ag Growth Announces Exercise in Full of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Public Offering of Convertible Debentures

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) -

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX:AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the underwriters of its offering of 4.85% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") exercised in full their over-allotment option, resulting in the issue of an additional $11,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures, bringing the total offering to $86,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

The Debentures have an interest rate of 4.85% per annum, are convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of AGI at a conversion price of $83.45 per share and have a maturity date of June 30, 2022. The Debentures are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AFN.DB.D".

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially repay indebtedness under the revolver portions of AGI's credit facilities that were drawn on to finance the purchase price for its recently completed acquisition of Global Industries, Inc.

The underwriting syndicate was led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc., and included RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Raymond James Ltd., AltaCorp Capital Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc. is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain and fertilizer handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Italy, and distributes its products globally.