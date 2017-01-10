Agari Accelerates Rapid Growth with New Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Financial Executive Raymond Lim Joins Leading Cybersecurity Company

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced that Raymond Lim has joined the company as chief financial officer. Lim brings more than 20 years of financial management and leadership experience, with a proven track record in scaling early and mid-stage Software as a Service (SaaS) and technology companies. In this new role, Lim will be critical in accelerating Agari's already rapid growth as a key contributor to the company's business strategy and overseer of all financial operations.

Lim is a seasoned financial executive with a background in guiding software companies through rapid growth and transitional stages. He also brings significant expertise in managing high-multiple strategic transactions, including his experience at Jigsaw, a pioneer in Data as a Service, where he readied the company for an acquisition by Salesforce.com. Lim was most recently the chief financial officer for Rafter, a leading platform provider of software and services for higher education. Prior to this, he was chief financial officer for Saisei Networks, which offers leading-edge SaaS platform and solutions for networking access and control, and Badgeville, an innovative SaaS platform developer for business gamification.

"The opportunities for Agari have never been stronger. We have the right products, people and partners in place, and now is the time to take the company to the next stage of growth," said Ravi Khatod, chief executive officer for Agari. "Raymond's skills in accelerating revenue and visibility for SaaS companies is unmatched, and will help take Agari to the next level as we scale operations while continuing to develop our industry-changing security platform."

Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, is trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies to protect their enterprise, partners and customers from advanced email phishing attacks. The Agari Email Trust Platform is the industry's only solution that 'understands' the true sender of emails, leveraging the company's proprietary, global email telemetry network and patent-pending, predictive Agari Trust Analytics to identify and stop phishing attacks. The platform powers Agari Enterprise Protect, which help organizations protect themselves from advanced spear phishing attacks, and Agari Customer Protect, which protects consumers from email attacks that spoof enterprise brands.

