Agari Announces New Webinar on Business Email Compromise: Scamming the Scammers

Email Security Expert John Wilson to Discuss Lessons Learned from His Interactions with Email Scammers

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced its Scamming the Scammers - Turning the Tables on Business Email Compromise webinar on April 19th at 9 a.m. PT. During this hour-long webinar, John Wilson, email security expert and field CTO for Agari, will discuss how he fights back against email scammers, using their own tools, services, and identity tricks of the trade.

Business Email Compromise (BEC), also known as CEO fraud, is a sophisticated email attack in which a cybercriminal sends targeted emails to an organization's employees. The last few years have seen a dramatic upswing in BEC attacks, fueled by the tremendous profits these attacks generate. According to the FBI, losses from BEC attacks have spiraled out of control, increasing by 1300 percent in the last 18 months.

Webinar attendees will learn why BEC attacks bypass existing email security layers, as well as the top three ways to spot the identity deception that enables these attacks. In addition, Wilson will provide best practices to prevent organizations from being a victim of these types of targeted email attacks.

Webinar: Scamming the Scammers - Turning the Tables on Business Email Compromise

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET

To register: click here

About Agari

Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, is trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies to protect their enterprise, partners and customers from advanced email phishing attacks. The Agari Email Trust Platform™ is the industry's only solution that 'understands' the true sender of emails, leveraging the company's proprietary, global email telemetry network and patent-pending, predictive Agari Trust Analytics to identify and stop phishing attacks. The platform powers Agari Enterprise Protect, which help organizations protect themselves from advanced spear phishing attacks, and Agari Customer Protect, which protects consumers from email attacks that spoof enterprise brands. Agari, a recipient of the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award and recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security, is backed by Alloy Ventures, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, Greylock Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.agari.com and follow us on Twitter @AgariInc.

Agari, Agari Email Trust Network and the Agari logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Agari Data. All other marks are the property of their respective companies.