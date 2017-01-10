Agari Announces Record Growth, Expansion into New Markets

Achieves 95 Percent Revenue Growth Since Launch of Next-Generation Email Security Platform

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced a year of tremendous growth, achieving 95 percent revenue growth for the second half of 2016, led by the rapid adoption of Agari Enterprise Protect, the industry's first solution that stops sophisticated social engineering-based email attacks including spear phishing and Business Email Compromise (BEC). The company also expanded into new vertical markets, with major customer wins driven by growing enterprise adoption of cloud email services including Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite.

"Email security is a board-level topic for organizations of all sizes, as it's no longer a matter of 'if' but 'when' a cyberattack will occur. Enterprises are having to rethink how they can protect their employees, customers and partners from these sophisticated email attacks that circumvent 'traditional' security solutions," said Ravi Khatod, CEO for Agari. "Over the past year, we have put the final pieces in place to ensure Agari is at the forefront of this battle for cybersecurity. The Agari Email Trust Platform is the only solution available today that actively prevents advanced email attacks that use identity deception to trick people into giving away confidential information that puts our personal data, as well as our security at risk."

Agari highlights for 2016 include:

Organizations are becoming more proactive about strengthening their email security defenses to protect their customers, partners and employees. In 2016, the Agari Email Trust Platform analyzed more than 2.4 trillion email messages. Of these messages, 6.8 billion malicious emails were blocked, enabling the protection of more than 64,000 customer domains. Corporate Growth: Agari raised $24 million in funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners, to accelerate development and deployment of the Agari Email Trust Platform, the industry's only solution that stops targeted email attacks by understanding the true identity of email senders. In addition, the company introduced several new members to the executive team: Ravi Khatod as Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Lim as Chief Financial Officer, Markus Jakobsson as Chief Scientist, Seth Knox as Vice President of Marketing and Steve Bell as Vice President of Sales for North America.

About Agari

Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, is trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies to protect their enterprise, partners and customers from advanced email phishing attacks. The Agari Email Trust Platform is the industry's only solution that 'understands' the true sender of emails, leveraging the company's proprietary, global email telemetry network and patent-pending, predictive Agari Trust Analytics to identify and stop phishing attacks. The platform powers Agari Enterprise Protect, which help organizations protect themselves from advanced spear phishing attacks, and Agari Customer Protect, which protects consumers from email attacks that spoof enterprise brands. Agari, a recipient of the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award and recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security, is backed by Alloy Ventures, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, Greylock Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.agari.com and follow us on Twitter @AgariInc.

Agari, Agari Email Trust Network and the Agari logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Agari Data. All other marks are the property of their respective companies.