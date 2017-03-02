Agari Enterprise Protect Honored in 2017 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced that Info Security Products Guide has named Agari Enterprise Protect a winner of a 2017 Global Excellence Award for Best Security Software. Agari Enterprise Protect is the industry's only email security solution that stops sophisticated social engineering-based email attacks including spear phishing, ransomware and Business Email Compromise (BEC).

Email continues to be the primary way cyber criminals infiltrate enterprises. As much as 95% of cyberattacks and data breaches use targeted email attacks as the initial entry point, with attackers evading detection by crafting socially engineered email attacks with no malicious code or URLs. Instead, they impersonate trusted senders such as internal employees, partners or vendors. Agari Enterprise Protect is the only solution that verifies trusted email identities based on insight into 10 billion emails per day to stop these targeted email attacks and protect organizations from email-based data breaches, financial theft, malware delivery, credential theft and critical system compromise.

"Info Security Products Guide's recognition of Agari Enterprise Protect highlights the magnitude of the growing problem of advanced email-based attacks that circumvent existing defenses, such as secure email gateways," said Seth Knox, vice president of Marketing for Agari. "Agari Enterprise Protect is the only solution available today that actively prevents these types of attacks that use identity deception to trick people into giving away confidential information that puts employees, partners and brands at risk."

Online Resources

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About Agari

Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, is trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies to protect their enterprise, partners and customers from advanced email phishing attacks. The Agari Email Trust Platform is the industry's only solution that 'understands' the true sender of emails, leveraging the company's proprietary, global email telemetry network and patent-pending, predictive Agari Trust Analytics to identify and stop phishing attacks. The platform powers Agari Enterprise Protect, which help organizations protect themselves from advanced spear phishing attacks, and Agari Customer Protect, which protects consumers from email attacks that spoof enterprise brands. Agari, a recipient of the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award and recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security, is backed by Alloy Ventures, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, Greylock Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.agari.com and follow us on Twitter @AgariInc.

Agari, Agari Email Trust Network and the Agari logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Agari Data. All other marks are the property of their respective companies.