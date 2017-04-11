AGI Announces First Quarter 2017 Results Release and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI") (TSX:AFN) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss its results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued before markets open on May 9, 2017.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-377-0758 or for local access dial 416-340-2216. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-800-408-3053 or for local access dial 905-694-9451. Please quote passcode 9226010 for the audio replay.

Company Profile

AGI is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain and fertilizer handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and Italy and distributes its product globally.

