DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Scrum Alliance®, the largest, most established and influential professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community, announced that its United States Global Scrum Gathering® will kick off in San Diego on April 8 with Agile For All as its top sponsor.

"We are thrilled to have Agile For All as our title sponsor for this event in San Diego and think that their experiences in Agile and Scrum will benefit the attendees who hear from them at the Global Gathering," said Scrum Alliance Interim CEO Lisa Hershman. "Having the support of consulting companies like Agile For All is imperative to our success in achieving our mission to transform the world of work. It is groups like them that are out there in the world doing the work to help organizations with their Agile transformations."

"At Agile For All we believe Agile and Scrum are really about the people involved and how they interact with each other. Given that core belief, being the Title Sponsor of the Global Scrum Gathering in San Diego is a natural step for us. We get to share what we have learned through working with our clients while also learning from others about things that have helped their organizations," said Agile For All Founder Bob Hartman. "The world of work is transformed when organizations focus on respecting their people and encouraging everyone to have an Agile mindset. Processes, tools, structures, and practices are useful only when they reinforce social connection and purpose. Sharing our stories at the Scrum Gathering will allow all of us to grow by learning from each other."

More than 1,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the event in San Diego. The purpose of Global Gatherings is to offer business leaders, managers, corporations, and practitioners worldwide the opportunity to share their passion and knowledge of Agile and Scrum practices. Attendees will hear presentations from experts in the field who will inspire them with stories of success, current implementation best practices, and creative applications of Agile principles.

In addition to being a title sponsor at the event this year, Agile For All will have team leaders on hand to help people learn how the certifications available from Scrum Alliance can help their organizations over time. Agile For All also has a long-standing tradition of acting as "Conference Concierges," helping people decide which sessions to attend, based on their interests.

About Scrum Alliance

Founded in 2001, SCRUM ALLIANCE® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. SCRUM ALLIANCE® is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 members worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org.

About Agile For All:

Founded in 2008, Agile For All, LLC has tripled in size since 2015 in order to continue helping organizations of all sizes and types use agility as a significant business advantage. Clients range from startups to Fortune 50 companies and government agencies. Particular areas of training/coaching emphasis include agile leadership, agile transformations, agile engineering practices, using agility outside the software realm, and advanced skills for Scrum roles and coaches. We help create Agile workplaces that humanize work, unlock team capacity and support leaders to sustainably deliver business value. For more information, please visit www.agileforall.com.