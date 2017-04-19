AgileHealthInsurance Launches New "Agile Secure" Health Benefits Bundle

New product offers valuable benefits at a market-leading price

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Given legislative and market uncertainties regarding health insurance, AgileHealthInsurance.com launched a new health benefits bundle today that provides protection against financial losses commonly associated with major illnesses and accidents. This new product, Agile Secure, provides substantial cash benefits, with low-to-no deductible, for accidental injuries and major health issues, as well as access to leading telemedicine, healthcare advice and pharmacy services.

As the nation's largest source of short-term health plans, AgileHealthInsurance.com leveraged consumer experiences and feedback on health coverage to determine which combination of benefits offered the most compelling value for Agile Secure. Agile Secure's benefits fall into four categories that are common gaps for consumers:

Critical illness insurance coverage -- Enrollees receive up to $20,000 per person should a serious illness occur, such as heart attack or cancer. No deductible has to be satisfied in order to receive the cash benefit, and the coverage has an A++ superior rating from A.M. Best.

-- Enrollees receive up to $20,000 per person should a serious illness occur, such as heart attack or cancer. No deductible has to be satisfied in order to receive the cash benefit, and the coverage has an A++ superior rating from A.M. Best. Accident insurance coverage -- Enrollees receive up to $15,000 per person in case of injury from an accident. Common examples are a broken leg or torn knee.

-- Enrollees receive up to $15,000 per person in case of injury from an accident. Common examples are a broken leg or torn knee. Telemedicine and advice services -- Enrollees enjoy 24/7 access to a doctor or nurse for basic medical consults as well as access to third-party experts who provide consumers advice on the use of their insurance benefits.

-- Enrollees enjoy 24/7 access to a doctor or nurse for basic medical consults as well as access to third-party experts who provide consumers advice on the use of their insurance benefits. Medical product and service discounts -- Enrollees receive discounts on prescription and over-the-counter drug costs as well as other health-related services.

Agile Secure is affordably priced, starting at only $39.95 per month for individual coverage and $79.95 per month for family coverage. Agile Secure has no medical underwriting so consumers can purchase coverage without regard to their health condition. Benefits apply to accidents and illnesses incurred after the enrollment date.

"We've conducted extensive research into health benefit bundling within the market, and we're very excited to enter this space with an Agile-branded product that offers quality benefits at a low cost," said Bruce Telkamp, CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "We expect consumer response to be the strongest in regions where existing health care solutions have failed to meet consumer needs. Agile Secure provides a much-needed coverage option for consumers, regardless of their medical history, including those who are unable to enroll in a major medical plan, such as short-term health insurance or Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) insurance."

Agile Secure is the first health benefit plan offered by AgileHealthInsurance.com. The company intends to continue investment and innovation within the supplemental benefit market, expanding its product and service options throughout 2017.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.