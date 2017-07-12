AgileHealthInsurance.com Expands its Leading Marketplace of Affordable Health Insurance Options

New "Health Benefit Plans" are Designed for Both Underinsured and Uninsured Consumers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - AgileHealthInsurance.com announced today it has launched a new portfolio of health insurance products called "health benefit insurance plans." Health benefit insurance plans are specially designed to help consumers who are at risk for going underinsured or uninsured, in the absence of low-cost health plans. Many of the new health benefit insurance plans are priced under $100 a month, a key price ceiling within the American health insurance market.

Unlike major medical plans, such as Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) insurance plans or short-term health insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans pay a set amount of money when the enrollee experiences covered medical events. Payment amounts vary depending on the specific medical event, with more expensive medical services typically receiving higher payments than those for less costly events. Depending on the health insurance benefit plan, this money is paid directly to the enrollee to offset out-of-pocket costs or lost income, or it is paid directly to the enrollee's health care provider. Most health benefit insurance plans offered on AgileHealthInsurace.com are not medically underwritten, but they will not cover pre-existing conditions. This means that a consumer can apply without worry that the application will be rejected due to a current health condition, but the plan will only pay for covered medical events that occur after the application date. Applications can be made any time of year, and coverage can begin in as little as one day after purchase. Plans can be paid for by consumers on a month-to-month basis and cancelled by the consumer at any time without restriction. Additionally, consumers can keep their health benefit plan until they are Medicare eligible at age 65, and in some cases longer.

"The reality of today's health insurance market is that we have a growing segment of Americans who are locked out of Obamacare insurance plans due to high premiums, ineligibility for government premium subsidies, lack of insurance company participation or open enrollment restrictions," said Bruce Telkamp, founder and CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "Our mission has been to pioneer a scalable Internet platform to help these consumers find and purchase lower-cost health insurance options that meet their unique needs. We are very excited to be complementing our market-leading short-term offering with a new online portfolio of health benefit insurance plans. We believe that the health benefit plan category has the potential to become an important segment of the individual health insurance marketplace."

AgileHealthInsurance.com offers health benefit insurance plans that provide payments to help with four categories of medical expenses:

Doctor office visits coverage: pays for a predetermined number of visits to a doctor's office, as well as associated lab work

Hospital visits coverage: pays for hospital admission due to illness or injury

Accident coverage: pays when accidents result in an injury, such as a broken leg or torn knee

Critical illnesses coverage: pays in the event of a serious illness, such as a heart attack or cancer

Many of the health benefit insurance plans offered at AgileHealthInsurance.com have additional benefits such as a telemedicine service that provides 24/7 access to a doctor or nurse for basic medical consults and advisory services to help consumers navigate the health care system. All of the health benefit insurance plans offered on AgileHealthInsurance.com have top ratings from AM Best, ranging from B++ (Good) to A+ (Superior) in financial strength.

AgileHealthInsurance.com intends to continue investment and innovation within the health insurance market, including expanding its health benefit plan offerings throughout 2017.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and other affordable health insurance products. AgileHealthInsurance provides a fast, online process for purchasing these health plans. Short-term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.