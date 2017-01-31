Agility Health Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Maxim Group LLC to Provide Corporate Finance Advisory Services

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) -

Agility Health, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AHI) ("Agility Health" or, the "Company"), a leading provider of physical rehabilitation and software services that benefit patients, healthcare providers and employers, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, as the Company's corporate finance advisor to provide strategic advisory services, in particular related to assisting in the development of a financial strategy to restructure Agility Health's current debt facilities and to act as lead advisor for possible future debt and equity financings. Maxim will also focus on assisting Agility Health in creating and executing new strategies for maximizing shareholder value through its full scope of investment banking services.

Pursuant to the agreement with Maxim, Maxim will receive, in addition to certain cash compensation and success based compensation, on the first day of each month of the six month term of Maxim's engagement, commencing on March 1, 2017, CAD$65,000 of voting common shares in the capital of Agility Health (each a "Voting Common Share") at a deemed price per share equal to the closing price of the Voting Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the last trading day of the immediately preceding month, subject to a maximum aggregate issuance of 3,000,000 Voting Common Shares during the six month term. The Voting Common Shares will be issued pursuant to statutory exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.

"We chose Maxim because of their successful track-record as a respected, full-service investment banking firm and look forward to their advice and guidance with respect to our important strategic decisions," said Steven N. Davidson, CEO of Agility Health. "Their healthcare team will be an invaluable partner in the execution of our growth strategy."

Clifford A. Teller, Executive Managing Director of Maxim Group, commented, "We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Agility Health in the financial and value creation components of their business strategy. We look forward to working with Agility Health and assisting them with strategic planning, capital market strategies, advising on potential partnerships and acquisitions and introducing the Company to the investment community."

About Agility Health

Through its subsidiary and principal operating entity, Agility Health, LLC, Agility Health operates a multi-state network of outpatient rehabilitation clinics and provides contracted services to hospitals, nursing homes and other institutional clients providing care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and a variety of other injuries and conditions. In addition, Agility Health provides a number of ancillary services related to physical rehabilitation, including practice management software systems and custom orthotics. As of June 30, 2016, Agility Health operated 88 outpatient or onsite rehabilitation locations in 14 states. Agility Health's contract therapy services business provides rehabilitative services to 34 hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation units and 27 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other service locations in 8 states. On January 19, 2017, Agility Health announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement dated January 17, 2017 to purchase 100% of Medic Holdings Corp. ("Medic"). Medic, through its subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of custom orthotics and operator of fourteen (14) foot care clinics in Ontario and Québec. The closing of the acquisition of Medic is subject to a number of closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional details on the transaction, please see the Company's news release dated January 19, 2017.

For more information, please visit http://www.agilityhealth.com/.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Agility Health and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Agility Health's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumption and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Agility Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

