Agility Health Announces Retirement of CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United

Agility Health, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AHI) ("Agility Health" or, the "Company") today announced that Steven N. Davidson will be retiring as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Davidson was a Chief Executive Officer of Agility Health for over 21 years. Under Mr. Davidson's direction, the Company's revenue has quadrupled to CDN$100 million and its service footprint has expanded to over 150 locations in 22 states and two provinces. Since Mr. Davidson assumed his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Agility Health has moved aggressively to diversify its product lines which now include outpatient therapy clinics, outsourced physical rehabilitation services to hospitals and long-term care centers, athletic training/injury prevention to many Fortune 100 corporations and schools, foot care clinics and the manufacture and distribution of custom and prefabricated orthotics and prosthetics. Mr. Pierre G. Gagnon, a director of Agility Health, has been appointed Chairman by the Board of Directors and will also serve as Chief Executive Officer until a replacement for Mr. Davidson has been secured.

"My family is thrilled with my retirement and we are looking forward to enjoying a more relaxing lifestyle. I have received tremendous personal satisfaction from my involvement with Agility Health and its employees. I am very proud that Agility Health remains committed to its clinical mission as we serve our patients and clients. Delivering rehabilitation services is a challenging occupation that requires a servant's heart. All Agility employees should be proud of the quality of care that the Company delivers. I am thankful for the role that I have played in Agility Health's success."

On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Gagnon said, "We thank Steve for his contributions to Agility Health over the past 20 plus years. Under his leadership, Agility Health has grown to become a leading provider of physical rehabilitation and software services that benefit patients, healthcare providers and employers. We are pleased that Mr. Davidson has agreed to continue as a director of the Company and appreciate Steve's continued support as the Board conducts a thoughtful and comprehensive search for the Company's next Chief Executive Officer."

About Agility Health

Through its U.S. subsidiary and principal operating entity, Agility Health, LLC, Agility Health operates a multi-state network of outpatient rehabilitation clinics and provides contracted services to hospitals, nursing homes and other institutional clients, providing care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and a variety of other injuries and conditions. In addition, Agility Health provides a number of ancillary services related to physical rehabilitation, including practice management software systems and custom orthotics. As of January 1, 2017, Agility Health operates 84 outpatient or onsite rehabilitation locations in 14 states. Agility Health's contract therapy services business provides rehabilitative services to 36 hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation units and 37 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other service locations in 11 states.

In Canada, Medic Holdings Corp., Agility's primary Canadian subsidiary, operates twelve (12) foot care clinics and manufactures orthotics and prosthetics.

For more information, please visit www.agilityhealth.com.