Agility Health Determines Not to Proceed With Private Placement

Agility Health, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AHI) ("Agility Health" or, the "Company"), a leading provider of rehabilitation services, orthotics and software services, today announced that, due to current market conditions, it has determined not to proceed with the non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to C$3.6 million previously announced on August 2, 2017.

"Although we have elected not to proceed with a private placement at this time, we continue to see momentum in our business initiatives," said Pierre G. Gagnon, Chairman and Interim CEO. "We are moving forward on several hospital and occupational health opportunities throughout the U.S and we are developing new revenue-producing initiatives involving our proprietary AGILE software and additional service offerings for clinics not owned by Agility Health. These initiatives are in conjunction with our ongoing pursuit of transactions to improve Agility Health's financial position."

About Agility Health

Through its U.S. subsidiary and principal operating entity, Agility Health, LLC, Agility Health operates a multi-state network of outpatient rehabilitation clinics and provides contracted services to hospitals, nursing homes and other institutional clients, providing care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and a variety of other injuries and conditions. In addition, Agility Health provides a number of ancillary services related to physical rehabilitation, including practice management software systems and custom orthotics. As of September 30, 2017, Agility Health operates 84 outpatient or onsite rehabilitation locations in 14 states. Agility Health's contract therapy services business provides rehabilitative services to 36 hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation units and 37 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other service locations in 11 states.

In Canada, Medic Holdings Corp., Agility's primary Canadian subsidiary, operates twelve (12) foot care clinics and manufactures orthotics and prosthetics.

