Agility Health Reports 2016 Financial Results

During 2016, the Company saw improvements in several revenue-enhancing initiatives, including 33% year-over-year revenue growth in the industrial rehabilitation services segment, as well as completing the acquisition of Medic Holdings Corp.

Financial and Operating Highlights for 2016

(All comparative figures are for the corresponding period of the prior year)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") from continuing operations declined to $4.1 million from $5.1 million in 2015;

Gross margin from operations declined to 20.2% from 22.0% in 2015; and

Net and total loss increased to $2.9 million or $(0.04) per share in 2016 compared to $1.9 million or $(0.03) per share in 2015.

"Agility Health's financial results for 2016 reflect a continuation of operational changes designed to move the Company toward greater growth and profitability," stated Pierre Gagnon, Agility Health's Chairman and Interim CEO. "For 2017, we expect to continue to develop our greenfield clinic opportunities, to pursue collaborative growth opportunities through our recent acquisition of Medic Holdings, and to pursue additional strategic acquisition opportunities, dependent on available sources of capital. Our most important initiative for 2017 however is working with our financial advisors in the active pursuit of strategies to reduce the cost of capital through debt and/or equity financings. We believe a strengthened balance sheet will greatly assist us in carrying out our growth plans."

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter, 2016

(All comparative figures are for the corresponding period of the prior year)

EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $596,344 compared to $719,790 in 2015; and

Revenue from continuing operations for the period increased to $15.8 million from $15.3 million in 2015.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31, 2016 and 2015

(Expressed in US Dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 621,240 $ 650,409 Restricted cash (Note 3) 736,360 656,184 Accounts and other receivables (Note 5) 6,712,871 7,206,485 Income taxes receivable - 115,808 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,047,670 1,004,376 Total current assets 9,118,141 9,633,262 Investments (Note 8) 86,025 86,025 Property and equipment (Note 9) 984,859 1,187,773 Intangible assets (Note 10) 11,081,330 12,160,263 Goodwill (Note 11) 2,169,095 2,531,390 Total assets $ 23,439,450 $ 25,598,713 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 14) $ 10,291,572 $ 8,267,626 Line of credit (Note 15) 4,187,931 4,582,875 Class B and C Unit Liability (Note 20) 20,100,000 - Class B and C Unit Embedded Derivative Liability (Note 20) 400,000 - Current portion of long-term debt (Note 15) - 222,222 Current portion of other long-term liabilities (Note 17) 445,488 630,794 Total current liabilities 35,424,991 13,703,517 Convertible debentures payable (Note 16) 1,076,974 1,004,628 Deferred income taxes (Note 7) 266,000 - Other long-term liabilities (Note 17) 1,015,873 21,832,854 Total liabilities 37,783,838 36,540,999 Equity (deficit) Share capital (Note 18) 9,537,239 9,020,480 Contributed surplus 368,991 355,267 Retained deficit (26,522,676 ) (22,430,873 ) (16,616,446 ) (13,055,126 ) Non-controlling interest 2,272,058 2,112,840 Total deficit (14,344,388 ) (10,942,286 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 23,439,450 $ 25,598,713

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

Years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015

(Expressed in US Dollars)

2016 2015 Revenue $ 63,612,979 $ 62,328,991 Cost of revenues Salaries and benefits 42,130,105 40,093,117 Contract labor 808,430 1,018,142 Facility 4,196,175 3,895,123 Supplies 794,851 802,671 Depreciation and amortization 630,495 692,741 Provision for bad debts 812,284 770,408 Other 1,400,764 1,333,490 Total cost of revenues (Note 19) 50,773,104 48,605,692 Gross margin 12,839,875 13,723,299 Selling, general and administrative (Note 19) 11,546,524 11,682,170 Other income (expense) Interest expense (4,168,257 ) -4,808,120 Interest income 14,192 50 Gain on disposal of equipment 2,500 4,630 Foreign currency translation income (expense) 68 -186 Fair value adjustment on warrants and obligations (Note 6) 365,923 991,969 -3,785,574 -3,811,657 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes -2,492,223 -1,770,528 Provision for income taxes (Note 7) Current 75,684 66,202 Deferred 266,000 - 341,684 66,202 Total comprehensive loss from continuing operations -2,833,907 -1,836,730 Discontinued Operations (Note 23) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax -100,678 -99,153 Net and total comprehensive loss $ (2,934,585 ) $ (1,935,883 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders $ (4,091,803 ) $ (3,048,117 ) Non-controlling interest 1,157,218 1,112,234 $ (2,934,585 ) $ (1,935,883 ) Earnings per share (Note 29) Basic, loss per share -0.04 -0.03 Diluted, loss per share -0.04 -0.03

Shares for Services Issuance

In accordance with the financial advisory agreement between the Company and Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") announced on January 31, 2017, Agility Health issued a total of 541,666 voting common shares of the Company to an affiliate of Maxim today in consideration for CDN$65,000 of services rendered by Maxim to the Company during the period from April 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017. The shares were issued at CDN$0.12 per share, the closing price of the voting common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 28, 2017, and are subject to a four-month hold period expiring September 2, 2017.

About Agility Health

Through its U.S. subsidiary and principal operating entity, Agility Health, LLC, Agility Health operates a multi-state network of outpatient rehabilitation clinics and provides contracted services to hospitals, nursing homes and other institutional clients, providing care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and a variety of other injuries and conditions. In addition, Agility Health provides a number of ancillary services related to physical rehabilitation, including practice management software systems and custom orthotics. As of January 1, 2017, Agility Health operates 84 outpatient or onsite rehabilitation locations in 14 states. Agility Health's contract therapy services business provides rehabilitative services to 36 hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation units and 37 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other service locations in 11 states.

In Canada, Medic Holdings Corp., Agility's primary Canadian subsidiary, operates twelve (12) foot care clinics and manufactures orthotics and prosthetics.

For more information, please visit: www.agilityhealth.com

