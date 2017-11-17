Agility Health Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) -
Agility Health, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AHI) ("Agility Health" or the "Company"), today reports its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
During the third quarter of 2017 the Company experienced revenue growth of 19.4% relative to the third quarter 2016. The growth was the result of its normal operations and the acquisition of Medic Holdings Corp. ("Medic") in March 2017.
Financial and Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter
(All comparative figures are for the corresponding period of the prior year)
- Revenues increased by $3.06 million to $18.84 million.
- Revenue increased by 16.2% to $54.8 million for the three quarters ending September 30, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.
- Gross margin from operations for the third quarter was 22.9%, compared to 21.4% from a year ago.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") from continuing operations declined from $.7 million to $.5 million from the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016, primarily driven results of Medic operations which are seasonally slower and less profitably during third quarter and one-time financial advisory fees.
- Comprehensive loss for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017 increased to $(1.7) million or $(0.01) per share, compared with a loss of $(0.9) million or $(0.01) per share in the prior year, again driven in large measure by Medic's seasonal performance and non-recurring financial expenses.
"We continue to aggressively pursue all strategies to address the Company's capital structure. We also continue to work with our financial partners while pursuing those strategies," stated Pierre G. Gagnon, Agility Health's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Although significant resources have been devoted to these efforts, we have also been able to continue to pursue our growth strategies in both the U.S. and Canada, including adding new clinics and contracts during the second half of 2017."
|
|
|Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
|AGILITY HEALTH, INC.
|
|CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|(Expressed in US Dollars)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|371,715
|
|
|$
|621,240
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|-
|
|
|
|736,360
|
|
|Accounts and other receivables
|
|7,728,071
|
|
|
|6,712,871
|
|
|Inventory
|
|1,738,441
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|974,884
|
|
|
|1,047,670
|
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|10,813,111
|
|
|
|9,118,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investments
|
|86,025
|
|
|
|86,025
|
|
|Property and equipment
|
|1,808,263
|
|
|
|984,859
|
|
|Intangible assets
|
|12,977,655
|
|
|
|11,081,330
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|5,388,444
|
|
|
|2,169,095
|
|
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|20,260,387
|
|
|
|14,321,309
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|31,073,498
|
|
|$
|23,439,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|10,002,686
|
|
|$
|10,296,199
|
|
|Lines of credit
|
|5,187,304
|
|
|
|4,187,931
|
|
|Note payable
|
|1,000,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Convertible debentures payable
|
|1,250,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Class B and C Unit Liability
|
|20,100,000
|
|
|
|20,100,000
|
|
|Class B and C Unit Embedded Derivative Liability
|
|400,000
|
|
|
|400,000
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|1,232,729
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
|
|1,130,968
|
|
|
|445,488
|
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|40,303,687
|
|
|
|35,429,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Convertible debentures payable
|
|694,425
|
|
|
|1,072,347
|
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|362,000
|
|
|
|266,000
|
|
|Long-term debt
|
|6,660,788
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|1,009,555
|
|
|
|1,015,873
|
|
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|8,726,768
|
|
|
|2,354,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|49,030,455
|
|
|
|37,783,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|12,428,623
|
|
|
|9,537,239
|
|
|Contributed surplus
|
|1,306,159
|
|
|
|368,991
|
|
|Retained deficit
|
|(33,137,914
|)
|
|
|(26,522,676
|)
|
|Other comprehensive loss
|
|(264,981
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|(19,668,113
|)
|
|
|(16,616,446
|)
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|1,711,156
|
|
|
|2,272,058
|
|
|
|Total equity (deficit)
|
|(17,956,957
|)
|
|
|(14,344,388
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and equity (deficit)
|$
|31,073,498
|
|
|$
|23,439,450
|
|
|
|Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
|AGILITY HEALTH, INC.
|
|CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|Three months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
|
|(Expressed in US Dollars)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue
|$
|18,841,762
|
|
|$
|15,776,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Materials
|
|776,708
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Salaries and benefits
|
|11,584,962
|
|
|
|10,585,934
|
|
|Contract labor
|
|134,424
|
|
|
|185,038
|
|
|Facility
|
|1,078,273
|
|
|
|1,043,435
|
|
|Supplies
|
|256,456
|
|
|
|186,467
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|193,593
|
|
|
|148,876
|
|
|Provision for bad debts
|
|292,928
|
|
|
|115,556
|
|
|Other
|
|326,563
|
|
|
|338,000
|
|
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
|14,643,907
|
|
|
|12,603,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross margin
|
|4,197,855
|
|
|
|3,173,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|4,243,777
|
|
|
|2,950,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|(1,532,496
|)
|
|
|(923,104
|)
|
|Interest income
|
|124
|
|
|
|298
|
|
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|
|(8,464
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|Foreign currency adjustment
|
|(2,330
|)
|
|
|(23
|)
|
|Fair value adjustment on warrants and obligations
|
|-
|
|
|
|5,093
|
|
|
|(1,543,166
|)
|
|
|(917,736
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|(1,589,088
|)
|
|
|(694,936
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|32,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from continuing operations
|
|(1,621,088
|)
|
|
|(694,936
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|(16,841
|)
|
|
|(173,892
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|(1,637,929
|)
|
|
|(868,828
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency adjustment
|
|142,304
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,780,233
|)
|
|$
|(868,828
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders
|$
|(2,040,921
|)
|
|$
|(1,147,083
|)
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|260,688
|
|
|
|278,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|(1,780,233
|)
|
|$
|(868,828
|)
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic, loss per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|Diluted, loss per share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
|AGILITY HEALTH, INC.
|
|CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|Nine months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
|
|(Expressed in US Dollars)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2017
|
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue
|$
|54,815,065
|
|
|$
|47,182,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Materials
|
|1,883,156
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Salaries and benefits
|
|33,918,914
|
|
|
|30,887,905
|
|
|Contract labor
|
|487,010
|
|
|
|689,816
|
|
|Facility
|
|3,104,558
|
|
|
|2,923,597
|
|
|Supplies
|
|654,572
|
|
|
|591,712
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|544,652
|
|
|
|467,057
|
|
|Provision for bad debts
|
|725,344
|
|
|
|491,167
|
|
|Other
|
|928,818
|
|
|
|1,005,691
|
|
|
|Total cost of revenues
|
|42,247,024
|
|
|
|37,056,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross margin
|
|12,568,041
|
|
|
|10,125,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|13,606,370
|
|
|
|8,730,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|(4,162,574
|)
|
|
|(3,068,170
|)
|
|Interest income
|
|244
|
|
|
|14,191
|
|
|Gain on disposal of equipment
|
|4,711
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Foreign currency adjustment
|
|(17,544
|)
|
|
|94
|
|
|Fair value adjustment on warrants and obligations
|
|22,823
|
|
|
|332,975
|
|
|
|(4,152,340
|)
|
|
|(2,720,910
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|(5,190,669
|)
|
|
|(1,325,449
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|96,000
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from continuing operations
|
|(5,286,669
|)
|
|
|(1,325,449
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|(443,135
|)
|
|
|(362,545
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|(5,729,804
|)
|
|
|(1,687,994
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency adjustment
|
|264,981
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(5,994,785
|)
|
|$
|(1,687,994
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders
|$
|(6,880,219
|)
|
|$
|(2,544,852
|)
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|885,434
|
|
|
|856,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|(5,994,785
|)
|
|$
|(1,687,994
|)
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic, loss per share
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|$
|(0.03
|)
|
|Diluted, loss per share
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|$
|(0.03
|)
About Agility Health
Through its U.S. subsidiary and principal operating entity, Agility Health, LLC, Agility Health operates a multi-state network of outpatient rehabilitation clinics and provides contracted services to hospitals, nursing homes and other institutional clients, providing care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and a variety of other injuries and conditions. In addition, Agility Health provides a number of ancillary services related to physical rehabilitation, including practice management software systems and custom orthotics. As of October 1, 2017, Agility Health operates 84 outpatient or onsite rehabilitation locations in 16 states. Agility Health's contract therapy services business provides rehabilitative services to 36 hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation units and 37 nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other service locations in 11 states.
In Canada, Medic Holdings Corp., Agility Health's primary Canadian subsidiary, operates twelve (12) foot care clinics and manufactures orthotics and prosthetics.
For more information, please visit www.agilityhealth.com.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Agility Health's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company also uses certain non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA, to measure its financial performance. EBITDA is defined by the Company as the addition of net loss, depreciation and amortization and financial expenses. The Company uses EBITDA for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial and operational performance. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful measure for evaluating the performance of the Company. EBITDA is not a performance measure recognized under IFRS, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled financial metrics reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Agility Health and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Agility Health's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the anticipated future growth of Agility Health, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumption and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Agility Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.