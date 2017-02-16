REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Agiloft, a trusted provider of business process automation software, announced today they will be a Silver Sponsor at "Pink17," the 21st Annual International IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition, to be hosted February 19-22 at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. "Pink17" is an annual event that is globally recognized as one of the world's premier IT service management conferences.

Agiloft will showcase its ITIL Service Desk Suite, which won "Best Overall Value" three years in a row by Info-Tech Research Group. Additionally, the offering recently received the PinkVERIFY™ certification from Pink Elephant for 11 ITIL processes. Agiloft's ITIL Service Desk comes with prebuilt templates needed to manage a complex service desk including service requests, incidents, problems, change requests, configuration items, purchase requests, and more. PinkVERIFY is an internationally-recognized assessment for compliance with ITIL standards and best practices.

"Pink17 is a perfect opportunity to highlight Agiloft ITIL Service Desk," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Our system brings agility and efficiency to IT support operations from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Clients love the agile no-code technology behind the system because it halves the implementation time and cost. "

As the market for service desk software matures, solutions are becoming integrated and automating more in order to eliminate data silos across departments. Agiloft adapts and scales based on the changing needs of organizations, turning agility into a competitive advantage.

"Agiloft's agile approach to ITSM and ITIL shows an ongoing commitment to industry best practices," said David Ratcliffe, president of Pink Elephant. "And with PinkVERIFY certification, enterprises will be certain that Agiloft offers a best-in-class solution for their IT service operations."

To learn more about Agiloft ITIL Service Desk, visit the product information page or email us at pink17@agiloft.com to schedule a meeting at the conference.

About Agiloft

Over 2.5 million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and agile technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/.