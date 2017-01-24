Agiloft Hires AI Leader Richard Morgan as VP of Engineering

After Year of Record Growth, Industry Veteran Joins Team to Advance Agiloft's Technology Strategy

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Agiloft, the industry's trusted provider of agile business process software, announced today the appointment of Richard Morgan as the company's new vice president of engineering. In his new role, Morgan will lead Agiloft's product development team in supporting the company's continuous rapid growth and widening its technical lead. As a member of Agiloft's executive leadership team, Morgan will report to CEO Colin Earl.

Morgan comes to Agiloft with more than almost three decades of experience working in Fortune 100 companies such as General Motors, Procter & Gamble, HP, and Sony, which were critical in helping him learn to successfully build industry-leading AI,enterprise software and intelligence help desk systems. Applying his insights in intelligent decision support tools and analysis, Morgan hopes to extend Agiloft's functionality with the aim of leapfrogging over the competition in the next six to 12 months.

"Richard is one of the crown jewels of the Silicon Valley and I am honored that he has joined Agiloft," said Earl. "I had the privilege of working with him at two other companies and there is no one whose judgement and technical expertise I value more highly."

Over the last two years, Agiloft has doubled in size, with 2016 marking its third year of 40 percent growth. Exponential domestic and international growth has been propelled by new marquee customers Kaiser Permanente, Mitsubishi and others, as well as the addition of key talent and the expansion of Agiloft's software capabilities. Agiloft's business is growing in all dimensions, both domestically and globally.

"Agiloft already offers the best enterprise software available and is now expanding its capabilities in key areas that empower our customers," said Morgan. "Until now, IT departments have had to contract with expensive programmers -- who were often stretched too thin -- in order to develop enterprise systems. Now those systems can be developed quickly and cost-effectively, and maintained by internal staff who truly understand the business."

Morgan plans to overcome some of these historic challenges by creating enterprise software that eliminates the friction in workflow and accelerates multiple business processes, including merging data silos and reducing overall custom code.

