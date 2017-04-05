Agora Holdings, Inc. (AGHI) - Framing the Narrative for Social Brands

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - The human imagination is capable of brilliant innovations including the technology that Agora Holdings ( OTC PINK : AGHI) has developed for people and companies to save time, improve performance and publish more content faster.

Agora Holdings, together with its subsidiary Geegle Media and affiliates, is an innovative global entertainment and media enterprise with five business segments: consumer products, interactive media, media networks, studio entertainment and television.

Agora Holdings engages in the development of bespoke software applications from its base in North York, Canada. Agora and its subsidiary Geegle Media are committed to delivering media products to fulfill the growing needs for social, TV on Demand and data storage applications and other optimizing software solutions. By fully embracing innovation, Agora brings together the best elements in media and technology to create the finest online and entertainment experiences.

In recent months, Geegle Media has focused on enhancing and advancing its FRAME social media management platform to enable it for optimal use by businesses, public relations firms and investor relations agencies.

FRAME's singular technology allows companies to use a single, comprehensive dashboard to publish brand-relevant messages to every one of an organization's corporate social media accounts, enabling them to build campaigns in a faster, easier and more effective way. FRAME also offers scheduled publishing which can contribute significantly to an organization's bottom line; it saves time and money by releasing content in a manner best suited for the strategic objectives of an organization.

FRAME's advanced features, which include comprehensive reporting, measurement of campaign success via social media performance, as well as engagement and customer care tools offer insight into how many times content is reposted and monitor social media mentions and brand-related conversations. These unique publishing and monitoring capabilities make the platform ideal for companies looking for more convenient and efficient ways to interact with their customers; track and measure the performance of their social media campaigns; and execute the strategic distribution of their branded content.

FRAME is already integrated with leading social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and operating on Android, iOS and desktop systems. Geegle Media is also working to integrate the platform with LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube and Tumblr.

While a truly user-friendly social media management and engagement tool has yet to be built, Geegle Media sees the opportunity to deliver on this need. Management is eager to bring its game-changing FRAME technology to the market. The key now is to deliver this platform without the typical problems linked to competitor systems.

For more information, visit www.agoraholdingsinc.com.

About Agora Holdings, Inc.

Agora Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary Geegle Media and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with five business segments: media networks, TV, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media.

Agora Holdings, Inc. brings together the best in media and technology. We drive innovation to create entertainment and online experiences.

For more information, visit http://www.geeglemedia.ca

Disclaimer -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should consider these factors in evaluating the statements herein, and not rely on such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Agora Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements.