Agosto Accelerates Rapid Growth with Continued Innovations on Google Cloud Platform

The Google Cloud Premier Partner increased revenues by 35 percent in 2016

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Agosto Inc., a cloud services and development company and tier 1 Google Cloud Premier Partner, announced today that the company has grown by over 35% year over year for the last five years. The company attributes its rapid growth in large part to growing adoption of the public cloud, in particular by large enterprises.

"Agosto clients are some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world, leading their peers in the adoption of disruptive technologies," said Irfan Khan, CEO of Agosto. "They come to us with a vision and our team brings that vision to life leveraging Google Cloud. We see this growth accelerating in 2017 and beyond."

2016 Growth Highlights

Agosto helps companies innovate on Google Cloud with IoT, Machine Learning/AI, Big Data, Infrastructure and Collaboration. One of only five Google Cloud Premier Partners in the U.S., the company specializes in cloud product development and building IoT products that help companies improve processes and increase efficiency.

Forrester Research calls cloud computing the "most exciting and disruptive force in the tech market in the last decade," and predicts that the influx of enterprise dollars will push the global public cloud market to $236 billion in 2020, up from $146 billion in 2017.

Agosto achieved its 2016 revenue goals by mid-year. Agosto's G Suite services practice nearly doubled revenues in 2016 compared to the previous year, with the addition of 52 new customers. The company migrated tens of thousands of seats over the course of the year, twice as many as 2015. In addition, the company entered into partner relationships with the largest of the global service integrators.

Agosto's Google Cloud Platform (GCP) practice also more than doubled in 2016. Through key customer projects in IoT, Machine Learning and cloud infrastructure, Agosto became one of Google's biggest GCP resellers worldwide.

"Looking ahead to 2020, areas of growing traction for our services team include IoT and Machine Learning," said Khan. "As adoption of these disruptive technologies increases, businesses are turning to us to develop custom products that make them more competitive."

Investment in people and products

The company continues to invest in talent to support projected growth. Over the last 3 years, Agosto headcount increased 125%, and by 2020 the company plans to triple employee headcount. Since 2012, Agosto has brought custom products to market on Google's cloud for its Fortune 500 customers. In 2016 the company began to develop products that can be brought to a larger market, adding growth and margin to its core business.

In June of 2016 Agosto officially launched Skykit, an enterprise-grade digital signage content management system (CMS) built on GCP that integrates with Google Drive and leverages Chrome OS. Since its launch, Skykit has experienced accelerated growth as the product matures, winning 140 customers to date. Digital signage veteran Linda Hofflander joined the company as Vice President for Skykit, and is building a reseller channel which has already won over a number of partners previously selling other solutions.

Google hired Agosto to build a custom MQTT broker which allows developers to scale IoT projects from pilot to product more easily, accelerating development onto Google Cloud Platform. The product is available at GitHub.

Agosto entered into the high growth areas of Computer Vision and Machine Learning, working with Force Multiplier to incorporate computer vision on buses, keeping kids safe as they disembark from their school bus. The IoT product development team is expanding with transformation labs and consulting workshops.

Agosto is a Signature sponsor of Next '17, Google's annual customer conference focused on cloud innovation. The event takes place March 8-10 in San Francisco.

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training, custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the largest Cloud Platform resellers globally, and was named Google Global Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agosto's clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com. Follow Agosto: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsqgDy0i4ZM