Agosto Inc. Highlights Market-Changing Customer Use Cases at Google Next '17

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Agosto Inc., a cloud services and development company and tier 1 Google Cloud Premier Partner, is sharing its most compelling customer use cases at Google Next '17. The annual conference takes place March 8-10 in San Francisco and brings Google customers and partners together with a focus on cloud innovation. Agosto, a Signature sponsor of the event, will present demos and mini speaking sessions in booth C14. Topics include:

Using Agosto's IoT Innovation Process with a Rapid Prototype to determine feasibility of your company's project vision

Using Data Analytics to enhance the longevity and safety of tires for big fleets

Internet of Swine -- using IoT and Data Analytics to increase livestock health

Using AI to protect children's lives

The first ever Digital Signage solution built end-to-end on Google

GCP and Customized Training

High Performance Workloads on GCP

Legacy Workloads on GCP

Agosto works with private and public sector organizations to build market-changing applications in the retail, manufacturing, agriculture, government and transportation verticals. The company has been building products and delivering services on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) since 2012.

"Google Cloud gives us the platform to develop disruptive applications that are infinitely scalable and quick to implement," said Agosto President Aric Bandy. "We're helping companies move to the cloud at a faster pace than ever." Google hired Agosto to build a custom MQTT broker which allows developers to scale IoT projects from pilot to product more easily, accelerating development onto GCP. The product is available at GitHub.

Agosto recently announced that it has increased revenues by over 30 percent annually for the last five years. The company attributes this rapid growth in large part to its continued product innovations on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training, custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the largest Cloud Platform Partners globally, and was named Google Global Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agosto's clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com. Follow Agosto: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn.

