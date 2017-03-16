Agosto Inc. Receives 2016 Google Cloud Partner Award for GCP Customer Success

Award recognizes Agosto's commitment to providing innovative cloud solutions to its customers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Agosto Inc., a cloud services and development company and tier 1 Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced that it has received the Google Cloud 2016 Americas Partner Award for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Customer Success. The award recognizes Agosto for excellence demonstrated in sales, marketing, product development and support, to help customers of all sizes transform their businesses and solve a wide range of challenges using the Google Cloud product suite.

"We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2016 Google Cloud Partner for GCP Customer Success," said Agosto President Aric Bandy. "This award is a timely validation of the significant investments we've made in Agosto's Google Cloud practice." Agosto was among the Google Cloud partners mentioned in Eric Schmidt's keynote address at the Google Next conference last week in San Francisco. Schmidt was acknowledging the top global partners that are helping customers leverage big data, analytics and machine learning via Google Cloud.

Agosto finished 2016 with a 35 percent increase in revenues over the previous year, and cites this accelerated growth to be directly related to high adoption rates of the public cloud.

"Partners are a vital contributor to Google Cloud's growing ecosystem, helping us meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from up-and-coming startups to Fortune 500 companies," said Bertrand Yansouni, VP Global Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances at Google Cloud. "We are proud to provide this recognition to Agosto, who has consistently demonstrated customer success across Google Cloud Platform."

Agosto has been building products and delivering services on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) since 2012. Its teams of Google Certified Professionals bring product visions to life with a focus on IoT. The company works with private and public sector organizations in the retail, manufacturing, agriculture, government, education and transportation verticals. In 2014, Agosto was named Google Enterprise Global Partner of the Year for Cloud Platform.

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training, custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the largest Cloud Platform Partners globally, and was named Google Global Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agosto's clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com. Follow Agosto: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn.

