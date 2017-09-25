AgreeYa Solutions to Exhibit Risk Management and AML Compliance Services at ACAMS Conference

Trusted Partner for AML Risk and Compliance Management Will Be Available to Meet Clients and Demonstrate Services

FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - AgreeYa Solutions -- a leading global software, solutions and services company -- announced today that it will participate in the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) 16th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference taking place September 25-27, 2017 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. At this leading conference for compliance professionals, participants can update themselves on the current status of money laundering, terrorist financing, human trafficking and tax evasion. In addition to exhibiting comprehensive and value-driven risk management and AML compliance services at Booth #127, AgreeYa experts will be available to help clients establish effective compliance programs and run day-to-day compliance activities and processes.

"According to leading research, one to two trillion dollars is laundered globally every year in the U.S., and only less than one percent of that is seized by authorities," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "Companies need measures in place to safeguard their business against this. We encourage those attending ACAMS to meet with our experts and discuss all business challenges and compliance requirements."

AgreeYa delivers solutions and services in the AML and Risk & Compliance space related to:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)

Currency Transaction Report (CTR)

Lookbacks

Know Your Company (KYC): Customer Identification Program (CIP)/Customer Due Diligence (CDD)/Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD)

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)/ Sanctions

Analytics

Audit

Foreign Exchange

Casino (Title 31)

Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR)

