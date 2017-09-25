AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase QuickApps 6.8 and Unveil Two New Products at Microsoft Ignite

Global Leader in Software & Solutions Returns to Annual Microsoft Conference to Transform Businesses Digitally Through Its Unique Software, Services and Solutions

FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - AgreeYa Solutions, a leading global software, solutions and services company, today announced it will be showcasing its newest version of QuickApps for SharePoint -- a set of powerful SharePoint web parts that let you customize SharePoint without coding -- as well as unveil two new products, at Booth #1768 at Microsoft's Ignite conference, taking place Sept. 25-29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. With attendance expected to exceed 15,000, Ignite is Microsoft's largest customer event featuring more than 700 sessions, insights and roadmaps from industry leaders, and deep dives and live demos on both Microsoft and partner add-on solutions.

"We are very proud of our newest iteration, QuickApps for SharePoint 6.8, and our two newest products, which will allow granular content recovery and achieve SharePoint compliance," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "We are looking forward to Microsoft Ignite and meeting with new and existing clients to help their businesses be more empowered, engaged and efficient."

Formerly Dell QuickApps for SharePoint, the new QuickApps from AgreeYa Solutions includes a set of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates that simplify SharePoint development and slash application lifecycle costs. QuickApps for SharePoint 6.8 enhances the previous version by adding the option to configure the Basic Settings with the ezWizard feature, which allows users to configure the following web parts: qCalendarView, qChartView, qListForm and qListView; as well as a new Filter Control in qListView that enables users to file records displayed in the listview.

The new Site Administrator for SharePoint provides tools to understand and manage users' entire SharePoint environment, giving IT visibility into all SharePoint servers, site collections and sites. With Site Administrator, users can utilize more than 30 reports as well as built-in global policy settings in order to reduce risk. Recovery Manager for SharePoint reduces SharePoint recovery time, getting content back to users quickly and ensuring data safety.

For more information about QuickApps or to upgrade to the latest version, visit www.quickapps.agreeya.com.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,500 professionals across its 22 offices in eight countries. Over the last 18 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes QuickApps (award-winning suite of SharePoint/Office 365 apps to customize SharePoint without coding), BeatBlip (simplified test automation solution), SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud) and Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management and collaboration on SharePoint/O365; cloud and infrastructure; enterprise mobility; business intelligence and big data analytics; product engineering; application development and management; independent software testing; Anti Money Laundering (AML)/Risk & Compliance and IT staffing. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.