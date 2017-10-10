AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.2 Platform at 2017 NARCA Fall Conference

Technology Leader Returns to Key Industry Event for Encore Exhibition

FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - AgreeYa Solutions -- an industry innovator in developing and supplying world-class software, solutions and services -- is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 2017 NARCA (National Association of Retail Collection Attorneys) Fall Conference taking place October 11-14 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. Returning to the national summit, AgreeYa will once again take the opportunity to showcase Cogent 5.2, an upgrade to its flagship collection and case management software solution that enables creditors' rights law firms to automate business operations and regulatory compliance requirements.

"We are delighted to exhibit at this important industry event," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "The response to our remarkable Cogent platform has been overwhelmingly positive as more and more organizations are experiencing the benefits of a software solution unlike any other in the marketplace."

Incorporating new innovations to its groundbreaking Cogent platform, Cogent 5.2 is packed with extensive features and functionalities, created with advanced intrinsic and legal processes in mind. The functionality improvements include:

Trend Analysis Feature: This new feature includes intuitive charts, dashboards, and trend analysis that drive better collection, cost management, inventory tracking and enhanced employee productivity. Seamless Integration Enabled: This new feature offers integration with mailing systems, such as Outlook for calendar updates and has the ability to import files from mailboxes automatically. Enhanced Vendor Integration: Enhanced vendor integration has paved the way for a better process server, payments gateway, e-signature, e-filing, etc. New Database-SQL Server 2014: Upgrade to a new and powerful SQL server 2014 database with backward compatibility to an earlier version.

"Each time we come up with a release, we prioritize features that will add value to our customers and keep up with industry trends. Many of our enhancements are based off of customer suggestions and feedback," adds Kaul. "With Cogent 5.2, users are not only experiencing improved productivity and greater flexibility in managing inventory but also discovering unique applications and capabilities that help them remain compliant with changing CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) regulations -- all of which help them gain control -- and a competitive edge."

AgreeYa experts will be on hand at booth #127 throughout the conference to demonstrate and explain the superior benefits of the new Cogent platform that provides unparalleled capacity, scalability and suitability while delivering an immediate performance upgrade for firms handling the complexities of legal and collection activities.

