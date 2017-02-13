Agricen Australia Launches Basis XC to Improve Nutrient Availability and Uptake from Granular Fertilisers

New Fertiliser Biocatalyst Is Available Exclusively from Loveland Agri Products/Landmark

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Agricen Australia, a plant health technology company, today announced the launch of Basis® XC, a new, next-generation formulation of the Company's biocatalyst technology for granular fertilisers. Designed to improve granular fertiliser efficiency, Basis XC contains concentrated biochemistry that helps to accelerate nutrient release from granular fertilisers for more rapid and efficient plant uptake.

"Basis XC unlocks the nutrients in granular fertilisers to make them available more quickly to crops and help maximise the return on a grower's fertiliser investment," said Stephen Sexton, National Sales Manager of Agricen Australia and Loveland Agri Products.

Available exclusively through Loveland Agri Products/Landmark, Basis XC is designed to offer growers benefits that include:

Expedited nutrient availability and uptake

Enhanced nutrient use efficiency

Improved first-year nutrient recovery

Better root growth and development

Optimised yield potential

"This new biocatalyst formulation is extra concentrated for easier application onto fertiliser prill and superior results in the paddock," said Aaron Oesch, Director of Sales at Agricen Australia. "It can be incorporated into any conventional production practice that employs granular fertilisers."

The recommended rate for impregnation on granular fertilisers is 2 litres of Basis XC per tonne of fertiliser. To learn more, growers and agronomists can view a short webinar on Basis XC, which is available at: http://www.agricen.com.au/basis-xc-2017.

For more information on Basis XC, please contact your local Landmark branch or agronomist.

About Agricen Australia

Agricen Australia is a plant health technology company producing biocatalyst products that efficiently and sustainably enhance plant health, nutrition and performance. Agricen Australia's proven biocatalyst technology is available in Basis®, Basis XC and Foundation™ LM, which are used in agricultural and horticultural programs to help increase nutrient availability, improve nutrient uptake and maximise yield potential. For more information, please visit www.agricen.com.au.

Basis is a registered trademark and Foundation is a trademark of Loveland Agri Products. Always read and follow label directions. Results may vary depending on soil, climate or other conditions.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130113/Images/Basis_XC_logo-b7a2d16aae0fb34ea81637d9b6069694.jpg