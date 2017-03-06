Agricen to Host Webinar on New Ideas for Maximizing Soybean Yields This Season

Webinar will feature guest speaker Alison Vogel of University of Illinois

FRISCO, TX--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Agricen, a Loveland Products Company, will host "A New Perspective on Soybean Yield Improvement" on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 8 am and 11 am CT. The complimentary webinar will feature guest speaker Alison M. Vogel, Research Assistant in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, and Brian Cornelious, PhD, Director of Applied Sciences at Agricen.

During the webinar, participants will learn:

Why soybeans might need more nutrition than growers think

What role existing nutrients in the soil and residue can play in meeting soybean nutritional needs

How pairing soybean pre-emerge herbicides with a nutrient release product can contribute to greater yield opportunities

Ms. Vogel will share her extensive research experience with varying methods to improve residue degradation rates and nutrient release to maximize crop yield potential, while Dr. Cornelious will review soybean nutritional needs and how Extract Powered by Accomplish™ can be used in the spring to help growers release nutrients to meet soybean needs.

"Many growers are going to be focused on soybeans this season. By taking steps to optimize soybean nutrition in the spring, they can gain a tremendous yield opportunity," said Michael Totora, President and CEO of Agricen. "During the webinar, we hope to help growers understand some of their options for maximizing nutrition for their soybeans."

Growers, crop consultants and others interested in soybean nutrition can register for the webinar by visiting http://agricen.ag/soybean-yield17.

About Agricen

Agricen, a Loveland Products Company, is a plant health technology company delivering biochemical-based products to efficiently and sustainably enhance plant health and nutrition. Agricen's proven biocatalyst technology is available in three of Loveland Products' fastest growing brands, Accomplish® LM, Extract Powered by Accomplish™ and Titan® XC, which are designed to help increase nutrient availability and uptake, optimize plant performance and maximize yield potential. For more information, please visit www.agricen.com.

Extract Powered by Accomplish is a trademark and Accomplish and Titan are registered trademarks of Loveland Products, Inc.

