Agriculture Operation Launches "ProGreen Farms" Brand

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon).

ProGreen is pleased to announce that the agricultural operation with JV partner, Contel, has been branded under the trademark name, "ProGreen Farms," and a Facebook Brand Page has been launched at Facebook.com/ProGreenFarms/.

The company has provided additional comments in an update of recent business activities on the Company Blog at ProGreenUS.com/company-blog.html.

"We see this as an important step for our JV partner, Contel, toward establishing themselves as a fresh produce grower in Baja California," says Jan Telander, President and CEO of ProGreen.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,100 acres of land with 4.7 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

