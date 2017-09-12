Agritek Holdings, Inc. Announces California Premiums Appearance In Variety Magazine Emmy Edition; Also Covering Feature For Celebrities And Cannabis Hitting Shelves Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector, today announced that the Company's exclusive licensed brand "California Premiums" will be featured in this month's Variety Magazine, The Emmy edition, as a product specifically featured for the magazine's highlighted article on celebrities and cannabis in Hollywood. The Company's exclusive pre-roll brand "California Premiums" will be one of the first products featured in the advertisement within the celebrity exposé as a product of choice for the new recreational marketplace in California.

California Premiums (www.CaliPremiums.com) are a premium pre-roll brand licensed exclusively by Agritek Holdings now available on Weedmaps, available to dispensaries and patient delivery services in select locations throughout California this month.

"This increased national exposure we continue to receive for our exclusive brands as we build distribution for our product lines, especially to the celebrity audience in Variety, the most prestigious trade magazine is a tremendous opportunity for us as a Company. Our Microdose Strips and California Premiums products can not only be seen in national publications, but also now be requested and searched for by patients and dispensaries on Weedmaps for exclusive territories in California. We are pleased at the acceptance and recognition Agritek is receiving for our licensed brands soon to be recognized nationally," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO.

Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future. Agritek Holdings receives a flat fee for packaging only.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums". Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.