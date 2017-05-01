Agrium Reports First Quarter Earnings

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) -

Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) ( NYSE : AGU) announced today its 2017 first quarter results, with a net loss to equity holders of Agrium of $11-million ($0.08 diluted loss per share) compared to net earnings to equity holders of $2-million ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) in the first quarter of 2016. The reduction in net earnings was driven primarily by higher natural gas prices and lower phosphate prices relative to the first quarter of 2016.

Highlights:

2017 first quarter guidance relevant loss was $9-million or $0.07 diluted loss per share 1 .

. Wholesale achieved 16 percent higher sales volume than the same period of 2016, with higher volumes across all three nutrients.

We set a first quarter record for potash production this quarter demonstrating the value of our focus on operational excellence.

We successfully commissioned the new urea facility at our Borger Nitrogen Operations in Texas. We expect to reach full operational capacity by the end of the second quarter of 2017. The new facility has 610,000 tonne urea production capacity, including 100,000 tonne urea equivalent of Diesel Exhaust Fluid.

Our Australian Retail operations continue to generate impressive results, with a 29 percent increase in EBITDA this quarter, a new record for first quarter performance.

We increased total sales of proprietary products by over 2 percent, and increased gross profit from proprietary products by 17 percent compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Agrium has updated our 2017 annual guidance to a range of $4.75 to $5.75 diluted earnings per share (see page 3 for guidance assumptions and further details).

The merger with PotashCorp remains on-track for a mid-year closing.

"The first quarter is the seasonally slowest quarter for our business and the wet weather in March compounded this. The spring application and planting season is now underway and we expect solid first half results, even with the shift in acres this year from corn to soybeans and cotton in the U.S.," commented Chuck Magro, Agrium's President and CEO. "Integration preparations for the pending merger with PotashCorp are progressing well and we remain confident in delivering the $500-million in annual operating synergies and completing the deal by mid-year," added Mr. Magro.

1 Effective tax rate of 27.5 percent for the first quarter of 2017 was used for the adjusted net loss, guidance relevant loss and per share calculations. These are non-IFRS measures which represent net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain income (expenses) that are considered to be non-operational in nature. We believe these measures provide meaningful comparison to the earnings (loss) of other companies and our guidance by eliminating share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and related gains (losses) on non-qualifying derivative hedges and significant non-operating, non-recurring items. Our guidance is forward-looking information. We present guidance relevant earnings (loss) per share to provide an update to this previously disclosed forward-looking information. These should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Expense
Net loss impact (post-tax) Per share(a)



(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Expense



Net loss

impact

(post-tax



)



Per share(a



) (10 ) (0.08 ) Adjustments: Share-based payments 3 2 0.01 Foreign exchange loss net of non-qualifying derivatives 6 4 0.04 Merger and related costs 16 12 0.09 Earnings from an associate (16 ) (12 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted net loss (b) (4 ) (0.03 ) Gain on sale of assets (7 ) (5 ) (0.04 ) Guidance relevant loss (b) (9 ) (0.07 )

(a) Diluted per share information attributable to equity holders of Agrium

(b) First quarter effective tax rate of 27.5 percent was used for the adjusted net loss, guidance relevant loss, and per

share calculations.

Market Outlook

Agriculture and Crop Input Fundamentals

The United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") Prospective Plantings report stated that U.S. growers intend to make significant shifts to crop acreage in 2017, including increasing soybean area by over six million acres and cotton area by over two million acres, at the expense of corn and wheat area. While U.S. spring fieldwork began early in 2017, wet weather throughout March and April has delayed activity across much of the U.S. Midwest, and may influence planting decisions as prices for some crops have performed better than others. Western Canada fertilizer volumes may be impacted in the second quarter by cool and wet weather which has delayed the start of the application season significantly compared to last year and given there are still crops left to be harvested from the previous fall.

The decline in North American corn acreage is expected to lower crop input demand this year. However, much of this impact is expected to be offset by the anticipated increase in soybean, cotton and canola acreage, which is projected to increase by close to 10 million acres combined in the U.S. and Canada.

Favorable weather supported another year of record South American corn and soybean production, with the USDA projecting combined Brazilian and Argentine corn and soybean production to increase by 38 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Strong South American production is expected to take some export market share from the U.S. in the coming months, which has led to pressure on futures prices, particularly for soybeans.

Nitrogen

Chinese urea exports declined by 50 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 2016 levels, driven by reduced production. The reduction in Chinese urea exports was somewhat offset by reduced Indian urea imports, which were down approximately 69 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 2016 levels. Analysts project that Indian urea imports could increase by approximately 25 percent in 2017, which would provide support to global demand and prices in the second half of 2017, depending on the strength of the monsoon season.

North American nitrogen prices came under pressure over the past few months due to a combination of a delay to the start of the U.S. application season, high volumes of offshore urea imports that arrived in January and February, and buyer caution due to the anticipation of new U.S. capacity coming on stream in 2017. We expect a strong spring application season this year, particularly in Western Canada as the fall season was constrained by weather challenges.

Global export prices of urea have been supported by an upward shift in raw material costs in China and Europe. Chinese coal costs were up between 13 and 60 percent, while European hub natural gas prices were up approximately 40 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017.

Potash

Global potash shipments finished strong in 2016 and the momentum has carried forward into 2017, which has maintained relatively low supply availability.

Brazilian demand started 2017 particularly strong, as first quarter imports set a record, up more than 35 percent from 2016 levels. Indian potash demand was also strong in the first quarter of 2017, up 54 percent year-over-year. There is some concern about the reduction in the Indian potash subsidy for 2017/18; however, any resulting increase in Indian retail prices is expected to be modest relative to the significant price decline that occurred a year ago.

2017 potash contracts between Chinese and Indian buyers and global potash suppliers remain outstanding.

Global potash production rates have increased and further capacity additions are expected in 2017, which could lead buyers to be cautious following the spring application season.

Phosphate

The global phosphate supply and demand balance was relatively tight throughout the first quarter of 2017, partially driven by pent-up demand that emerged once prices began to improve. This was evident in Brazil, where imports of diammonium phosphate and monoammoium phosphate set a record in the first quarter of 2017, up more than 160 percent year-over-year.

In recent weeks, demand has seasonally slowed down and global exportable supplies have increased, which has pressured finished phosphate prices; however, prices remain well-above late-2016 lows.

Some of the support for phosphate prices has also come from high input costs, specifically increased ammonia and sulfur prices, which have declined from early 2017 highs, but remain above the prices observed in the second half of 2016.

2017 Annual guidance

Based on our assumptions set out under the heading "Market Outlook", Agrium expects to achieve annual diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.75 in 2017 compared to our previous estimate of $4.50 to $6.00 per share. We have narrowed the range width encompassing approximately $200-million of EBITDA variability. We are issuing earnings guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2017.

We maintain our Retail EBITDA range of $1.125-billion to $1.225-billion while our Retail crop nutrient sales volumes are now expected to range between 10.0 million and 10.4 million tonnes in 2017.

Based on our utilization rate for our nitrogen assets, we maintain our nitrogen production range of 3.6 million to 3.8 million tonnes.Our earnings per share guidance assumes NYMEX gas prices will be between $3.10 and $3.60 per MMBtu in 2017.

Agrium's expectation for potash production in 2017 remains between 2.4 million and 2.8 million tonnes.

Total capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $600-million to $700-million, of which approximately $450-million to $500-million is expected to be sustaining capital expenditures.

Agrium's annual effective tax rate for 2017 is expected to range between 27 to 29 percent.

This guidance and updated additional measures and related assumptions are summarized in the table below. Guidance excludes the impact of share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and non-qualifying derivative hedges, and merger related costs. Volumetric and earnings estimates assume normal seasonal growing and harvest patterns in the geographies where Agrium operates.

2017 Annual Guidance Range and Assumptions Annual Low High Diluted EPS (in U.S. dollars) $4.75 $5.75 Guidance assumptions: Wholesale: Production tonnes: Nitrogen (millions) 3.6 3.8 Potash (millions) 2.4 2.8 Retail: EBITDA (millions of U.S. dollars) $1,125 $1,225 Crop nutrient sales tonnes (millions) 10.0 10.4 Other: Tax rate 29% 27% Sustaining capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $450 $500 Total capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $600 $700

May 1, 2017

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is prepared using accounting policies in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and is presented in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 – Interim Financial Reporting. All comparisons of results for the first quarter of 2017 (three months ended March 31, 2017) are against results for the first quarter of 2016 (three months ended March 31, 2016). All dollar amounts refer to United States (U.S.) dollars except where otherwise stated. The financial measures net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (EBITDA) and cash gross margin per tonne used in this MD&A are not prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculation may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. We consider these non-IFRS financial measures to provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" of this MD&A for further details, including a reconciliation of such measure to its most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following interim MD&A is as of May 1, 2017 and should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017 (the "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements"), and the annual MD&A and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 included in our 2016 Annual Report to Shareholders. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to publication, approves this disclosure, pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board of Directors. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. In respect of Forward-Looking Statements, please refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in this MD&A.

2017 First Quarter Operating Results CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS Financial Overview Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and where noted) 2017 2016 Change % Change Sales 2,720 2,725 (5 ) - Gross profit 558 554 4 1 Expenses 501 479 22 5 Net earnings before finance costs, income taxes and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (EBIT) 57 75 (18 ) (24 ) Net earnings (loss) (10 ) 3 (13 ) (433 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.08 ) 0.02 (0.10 ) (500 ) Effective tax rate (%) 27.5 29 N/A N/A

Sales and Gross Profit Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change Sales Retail 2,240 2,290 (50 ) Wholesale 675 649 26 Other (195 ) (214 ) 19 2,720 2,725 (5 ) Gross profit Retail 434 402 32 Wholesale 142 153 (11 ) Other (18 ) (1 ) (17 ) 558 554 4

Retail's sales decreased in the first quarter of 2017 primarily as a result of lower crop nutrient prices. Despite lower sales, Retail's gross profit increased as a result of higher sales of proprietary products that have higher margins.

Wholesale's sales increased in the first quarter compared to the same period last year due to higher sales volume for all product lines partially offset by lower realized selling prices, which were consistent with benchmark pricing, across most product lines. Despite an increase in sales volumes, gross profit was lower primarily due to lower global fertilizer prices and higher natural gas input costs.

Expenses

Selling expense increased by $37-million (9 percent) as a result of incremental costs from the recent acquisitions and higher fuel costs.

Earnings from associates and joint ventures increased primarily due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound that led to a foreign exchange gain in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. ("MOPCO").

Other expenses remained consistent with prior period. During the quarter, we incurred merger and related costs of $16-million, partially offset by a gain from sale of assets of $7-million.

For further breakdown on Other expenses, see table below:

Other expenses breakdown Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives 6 2 Interest income (13 ) (13 ) Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations (1 ) 2 Bad debt expense 7 8 Potash profit and capital tax 3 3 Merger and related costs 16 - Other (8 ) 9 10 11

(millions of U.S. dollars) Cost of product sold Selling General and administrative Total Cost of product sold Selling General and administrative Total

product

sold



Selling General

and

administrative



Total Cost of

product

sold



Selling General

and

administrative



Total Retail 2 67 2 71 2 63 2 67 Wholesale Nitrogen 16 - - 16 13 - - 13 Potash 29 - - 29 20 - - 20 Phosphate 16 - - 16 10 - - 10 Wholesale Other (a) 3 - - 3 1 - - 1 64 - - 64 44 - - 44 Other - - 4 4 - - 3 3 Total 66 67 6 139 46 63 5 114

(a) This includes ammonium sulfate, Environmentally Smart Nitrogen® (ESN) and other products.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased in the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher Wholesale sales volumes as we calculate property, plant and equipment directly related to our nitrogen, phosphate and potash depreciation expense on a units-of-production basis.

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate of 27.5 percent for the first quarter of 2017 was lower than the tax rate of 29 percent for the same period in 2016 due to tax treatment of losses on derivative financial instruments in 2016.

Business segment performance

Retail Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change Sales 2,240 2,290 (50 ) Cost of product sold 1,806 1,888 (82 ) Gross profit 434 402 32 EBIT (21 ) (23 ) 2 EBITDA 50 44 6 Selling and general and administrative expenses 473 432 41

Retail reported higher first quarter EBITDA and gross profit this year, with improved results from both our North American and International segments. Despite lower U.S. corn acreage this year, demand for crop inputs was steady in the first quarter.

Total Retail selling and general and administrative expenses were up by $41-million compared to the prior year, largely due to additional expenses related to recent acquisitions, additional expenses in Australia as well as higher payroll-related and fuel and maintenance costs in North America.

Regionally, U.S. EBITDA lagged compared to the prior year due to weather delays to the start of the spring season, especially in the West and Midwest regions of the U.S., where rainfalls have been significantly higher than the prior year. Our Canadian operations achieved slightly higher year-over-year results, and Australia achieved $8-million higher EBITDA compared to the prior year, reflecting strong crop protection product sales and higher livestock revenues.

Retail sales and gross profit by product line Three months ended March 31, Sales Gross profit Gross profit (%) (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Crop nutrients 714 839 (125) 141 134 7 20 16 Crop protection products 872 831 41 130 121 9 15 15 Seed 382 376 6 54 51 3 14 14 Merchandise 134 117 17 22 19 3 16 16 Services and other 138 127 11 87 77 10 63 61

Crop nutrients

Total crop nutrient sales were 15 percent lower this quarter compared to the same period last year, due to lower fertilizer prices across most nutrients. Nutrient volumes were 6 percent lower compared to the prior year, which was driven by lower sales in Australia and weather delays in North America, particularly relative to the early spring in 2016.

Total crop nutrient gross profit was 5 percent higher, and margins per tonne increased by $9 per tonne compared to the first quarter of last year, as lower cost of product sold more than offset the lower selling prices.

Crop protection products

Total crop protection sales were up 5 percent this quarter due to higher demand and sales volumes. The U.S., Australia and South America all saw increased crop protection sales.

Gross profit was 7 percent higher due to an increase in proprietary product sales. Proprietary product margins as a percentage of sales improved by 4 percent compared to the same period last year due to decreased product input costs and operational excellence efficiencies. Canada saw particularly strong increases in proprietary product margins, as we continue to grow our penetration of these products in the region.

Proprietary crop protection sales as a percentage of total sales were 24 percent this quarter, in line with the same period last year.

Seed

Total seed sales increased 2 percent over the prior period, with steady demand for seed for the spring season and strong performance this quarter in Canada and South America. Seed results were supported by higher soybean seed sales in the U.S. and strong canola seed sales in Canada. Both soybean and canola seeds favor a higher proportion of higher-margin proprietary seed sales for Agrium Retail.

Seed gross profit improved by 6 percent, largely driven by increased proprietary seed margins and sales.

Merchandise

Merchandise sales increased 15 percent, and gross profit increased 16 percent. These results were primarily driven by higher fuel prices in Canada.

Services and other

Sales for services and other were up 9 percent this quarter, while gross profit was 13 percent higher. The increase in sales and gross profit was primarily related to higher livestock sales in Australia.

Wholesale Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change Sales 675 649 26 Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 2,236 1,926 310 Cost of product sold 533 496 37 Gross profit 142 153 (11 ) EBIT 131 119 12 EBITDA 195 163 32 Expenses (including earnings from associates and joint ventures) 11 34 (23 ) Earnings from associates and joint ventures (16 ) (1 ) (15 )

Wholesale gross profit this quarter was slightly lower than the same period last year due to higher natural gas prices and lower global phosphate and nitrogen fertilizer prices which more than offset the benefits of higher total sales volumes and overall lower cost of product sold per tonne.

EBITDA in the current quarter was 20 percent higher than the same period last year due to higher earnings from associates and joint ventures and lower costs related to ongoing Operational Excellence initiatives.

(millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change

2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Gross profit (millions) 77 95 (18) 35 14 21 7 20 (13) Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 772 741 31 636 456 180 288 220 68 Selling price ($/tonne) 311 338 (27) 208 199 9 466 589 (123) Cost of product sold ($/tonne) 211 209 2 153 168 (15) 440 499 (59) Gross margin ($/tonne) 100 129 (29) 55 31 24 26 90 (64)

Nitrogen

Nitrogen gross profit was down 19 percent compared to the same period last year due to lower North American nitrogen prices and higher average natural gas input costs. Average realized selling prices per tonne were down 8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Total sales volumes were up 4 percent over the same period last year. Urea sales volumes increased by 13 percent due to strong Western Canadian demand, reflecting reduced fall applications in 2016 due to weather conditions. Ammonia sales remained approximately the same compared to last year.

Cost of product sold per tonne increased slightly compared to the same period last year due to higher natural gas input costs and outages at Borger, which were partly offset by overall lower fixed costs. Total nitrogen margins averaged $100 per tonne this quarter, while urea margins averaged $131 per tonne.

Natural gas prices: North American indices and North American Agrium prices Three months ended March 31, (U.S. dollars per MMBtu) 2017 2016 Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 2.34 1.61 Realized derivative impact 0.27 0.33 Overall gas cost 2.61 1.94 Average NYMEX 3.25 2.05 Average AECO 2.21 1.53

Potash

Potash gross profit more than doubled compared to the same period last year, primarily due to higher production and sales volumes related to the continued ramp up of the Vanscoy expansion project and stronger global demand.

Sales volumes were 39 percent higher in the current period with domestic sales volumes up 44 percent and international volumes up 34 percent.

Average realized selling prices increased slightly over the past year with North American prices up over last year, which was mostly offset by lower international prices over the same period.

Our cost of product sold per tonne was 9 percent lower than the same period last year due to higher production volumes and fixed cost savings. Average potash margins increased by 77 percent per tonne and cash margins this quarter averaged $100 per tonne.

Phosphate

Phosphate gross profit was 65 percent lower than the same period last year due to continued pressure on phosphate benchmark prices.

Sales volumes were 31 percent higher than the same period last year due to a shift in sales from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of the year for certain customers, and strong domestic demand in the current quarter.

Cost of product sold per tonne was down 12 percent compared to the same period last year due to lower input costs.

Wholesale Other Wholesale Other: gross profit breakdown Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change Ammonium sulfate 12 10 2 ESN 8 8 - Other 3 6 (3 ) 23 24 (1 )

Gross profit from Wholesale Other was lower than the same period last year primarily driven by lower overall realized nutrient prices, which has been partly offset by higher sales volumes of ammonium sulfate throughout the quarter.

Expenses

Wholesale expenses decreased by $23-million in the current quarter primarily due to $15-million of higher earnings from associates and joint ventures and lower selling and general and administrative expenses compared to the same period last year. Earnings from associates and joint ventures increased this quarter as a result of the devaluation of Egyptian pound in MOPCO.

Other

EBITDA for our Other non-operating business unit for the first quarter of 2017 was a net expense of $49-million, compared to a net expense of $18-million for the first quarter of 2016. The variance was primarily due to:

Higher gross profit elimination of $17-million as a result of higher intersegment inventory held at the end of the first quarter of 2017

Merger and related costs of $16-million

FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following are changes to working capital on our Consolidated Balance Sheets for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

(millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ Change % Change Explanation of the change in the balance Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 262 412 (150) (36%) See discussion under the section "Liquidity and Capital Resources". Accounts receivable 2,315 2,208 107 5% - Income taxes receivable 54 33 21 64% - Inventories 4,537 3,230 1,307 40% Seasonal Retail inventory build-up in preparation for the spring season. Prepaid expenses and deposits 253 855 (602) (70%) Drawdown of prepaid inventory as Retail took delivery of product in anticipation of the spring season. Other current assets 134 123 11 9% - Current liabilities Short-term debt 678 604 74 12% Increase primarily due to seasonally higher working capital requirements. Accounts payable 5,603 4,662 941 20% Retail inventory purchases and customer prepayments made in anticipation of the spring season. Income taxes payable - 17 (17) (100%) - Current portion of long-term debt 10 110 (100) (91%) Decrease relates to $100-million 7.7 percent debentures paid in 2017. Current portion of other provisions 55 59 (4) (7%) - Working capital 1,209 1,409 (200) (14%)

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Agrium generally expects that it will be able to meet its working capital requirements, capital resource needs and shareholder returns through a variety of sources, including available cash on hand, cash provided by operations, short-term borrowings from the issuance of commercial paper, and borrowings from our credit facilities, as well as long-term debt and equity capacity from the capital markets.

As of March 31, 2017, we have sufficient current assets to meet our current liabilities.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Below is a summary of our cash provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities as reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change Cash provided by operating activities 178 343 (165 ) Cash used in investing activities (187 ) (277 ) 90 Cash used in financing activities (160 ) (325 ) 165 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19 20 (1 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (150 ) (239 ) 89

Cash provided by operating activities • Lower cash provided by operating activities due to net changes in non-cash working capital of $282-million, primarily arising from timing of payments to our suppliers in our Retail business unit. This was partially offset by lower final tax payments made of $102-million in comparison to the prior year. Cash used in investing activities • Lower cash used in investing activities due to reduced business acquisition activity in our Retail business unit and lower spending on Borger expansion project in comparison to the prior year. Cash used in financing activities • Lower cash used in financing activities. We paid down less short and long-term debt this year in comparison to prior year.

Capital Spending and Expenditures (a) Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Retail Sustaining 47 47 Investing 13 9 60 56 Acquisitions (b) 30 94 90 150 Wholesale Sustaining 26 49 Investing 55 68 81 117 Other Sustaining - 1 Investing 2 - 2 1 Total Sustaining 73 97 Investing 70 77 143 174 Acquisitions (b) 30 94 173 268

(a) This excludes capitalized borrowing costs.

(b) This represents business acquisitions and includes acquired working capital; property, plant and equipment; intangibles; goodwill; and investments in associates and joint ventures.

Our total capital expenditures decreased in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year due to completion of the construction of our Borger expansion project at the end of 2016. In 2017, pre-commissioning and commissioning costs were incurred related to this project.

We expect Agrium's capital expenditures for the remainder of 2017 to approximate $600-million to $700-million. We anticipate that we will be able to finance the announced projects through a combination of cash provided from operating activities and existing credit facilities.

Short-term Debt

Our short-term debt of $678-million at March 31, 2017 is outlined in note 6 of our Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Our short-term debt increased by $74-million during the first three months of 2017, which in turn contributed to a decrease in our unutilized short-term financing capacity to $2.7-billion at March 31, 2017.

Capital Management

Our revolving credit facilities require that we maintain specific interest coverage and debt-to-capital ratios, as well as other non-financial covenants as defined in our credit agreements. We were in compliance with all covenants at March 31, 2017. Our ability to comply with these covenants has not changed since December 31, 2016.

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

Agrium had 138,176,418 outstanding shares at April 28, 2017. At April 28, 2017, the number of shares issuable pursuant to stock options outstanding (issuable assuming full conversion, where each option granted can be exercised for one common share) was approximately 1,381,612.

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Sales 2,720 2,280 2,245 6,415 2,725 2,407 2,524 6,992 Gross profit 558 748 568 1,525 554 900 696 1,708 Net earnings (loss) (10 ) 67 (39 ) 565 3 200 99 675 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium: Basic and diluted (0.08 ) 0.49 (0.29 ) 4.08 0.02 1.45 0.72 4.71 Dividends declared 120 121 120 122 121 121 120 125 Dividends declared per share 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875

The agricultural products business is seasonal. Consequently, year-over-year comparisons are more appropriate than quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Crop input sales are primarily concentrated in the spring and fall crop input application seasons. Crop nutrient inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections from accounts receivables generally occur after the application season is complete, and our customer prepayments are concentrated in December and January.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial measures that are not specified, defined or determined under IFRS are non-IFRS measures unless they are presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements. The following table outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions and why management uses the measures.

Non-IFRS financial measure Definition Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors Cash margin per tonne Selected financial measures excluding depreciation and amortization Assists management and investors in understanding the costs and underlying economics of our operations and in assessing our operating performance and our ability to generate free cash flow from our business units and overall as a company. EBITDA Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations EBITDA is frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes when multiplied by a factor to estimate the enterprise value of a company. EBITDA is also used in determining annual incentive compensation for certain management employees and in calculating certain of our debt covenants.

Wholesale potash cash gross margin per tonne Three months ended March 31, 2017 (millions of U.S. dollars) Potash gross margin per tonne 55 Depreciation and amortization in cost of product sold per tonne 45 Potash cash gross margin per tonne 100

Consolidated and business unit EBITDA Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Other Consolidated 2017 Net loss (10 ) Finance costs related to long-term debt 47 Other finance costs 23 Income taxes (3 ) EBIT (21 ) 131 (53 ) 57 Depreciation and amortization 71 64 4 139 EBITDA 50 195 (49 ) 196 2016 Net earnings 3 Finance costs related to long-term debt 52 Other finance costs 18 Income taxes 2 EBIT (23 ) 119 (21 ) 75 Depreciation and amortization 67 44 3 114 EBITDA 44 163 (18 ) 189

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

We prepare our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, which requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates in applying accounting policies. For further information on the Company's critical accounting estimates, refer to the section "Critical Accounting Estimates" in our 2016 annual MD&A, which is contained in our 2016 Annual Report. Since the date of our 2016 annual MD&A, there have not been any material changes to our critical accounting estimates.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017 are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report, with the exception of changes in accounting policies described in note 7 of our Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

BUSINESS RISKS

The information presented in the "Enterprise Risk Management" section on pages 52 - 56 in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 23 - 38 in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 has not changed materially since December 31, 2016.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

There have been no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended March 31, 2017 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

PUBLIC SECURITIES FILINGS

Additional information about our Company, including our 2016 Annual Information Form is filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. securities regulatory authorities through EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and other information included in this document constitute "forward-looking information" and/or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than those relating to historical information or current conditions are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to management's expectations with respect to: 2017 annual guidance, including expectations regarding our diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA; capital spending expectations for 2017; expectations regarding performance of our business segments in 2017; expectations regarding completion of previously announced expansion projects (including timing and volumes of production associated therewith) and acquisitions; our market outlook for 2017, including nitrogen, potash and phosphate outlook and including anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of currency fluctuations and import and export volumes; and the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including timing of completion thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although Agrium believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to Agrium's ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of its already completed and future acquisitions and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies at any acquired businesses to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by Agrium, including with respect to prices, margins, product availability and supplier agreements; the completion of our expansion projects on schedule, as planned and on budget; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2017 and in the future; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain our investment grade rating and achieve our performance targets; the receipt, on time, of all necessary permits, utilities and project approvals with respect to our expansion projects and that we will have the resources necessary to meet the projects' approach; the receipt, on a timely basis, of regulatory approvals in respect of the proposed merger with PotashCorp and satisfaction of other closing conditions relating thereto. Also refer to the discussion under the heading "Key Assumptions and Risks in Respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Market Outlook" herein, with respect to further material assumptions associated with our forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our major products may vary from what we currently anticipate; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof, and political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict, regional natural gas supply restrictions, as well as counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; gas supply interruptions at the Egyptian Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. nitrogen facility expansion in Egypt; the risk of additional capital expenditure cost escalation or delays in respect of our expansion projects; the risks that are inherent in the nature of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals and failure to satisfy all other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, in a timely manner or at all; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Agrium reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. including those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and under the headings "Enterprise Risk Management" and "Key Assumptions and Risks in respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A.

The purpose of our expected diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA guidance range is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Agrium disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

OTHER

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of over 11 million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fiber. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) Notes 2017 2016 Sales 2,720 2,725 Cost of product sold 2,162 2,171 Gross profit 558 554 Expenses Selling 451 414 General and administrative 60 55 Share-based payments 5 3 4 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (23 ) (5 ) Other expenses 4 10 11 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes 57 75 Finance costs related to long-term debt 47 52 Other finance costs 23 18 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (13 ) 5 Income taxes (3 ) 2 Net (loss) earnings (10 ) 3 Attributable to Equity holders of Agrium (11 ) 2 Non-controlling interests 1 1 Net (loss) earnings (10 ) 3 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.08 ) 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding for basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share (millions of common shares)

138

138 See accompanying notes.

Basis of preparation and statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") were approved for issuance by the Audit Committee on May 1, 2017. We prepared these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These interim financial statements do not include all information and disclosures normally provided in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our audited annual financial statements and related notes contained in our 2016 Annual Report, available at www.agrium.com.

The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report, except as described in note 7.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 Net (loss) earnings (10 ) 3 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified to earnings Cash flow hedges 3 Effective portion of changes in fair value (23 ) (23 ) Deferred income taxes 5 7 Associates and joint ventures Share of comprehensive (loss) income (29 ) 2 Deferred income taxes 8 - Foreign currency translation Gains 65 179 Reclassifications to earnings 5 - 31 165 Items that will never be reclassified to earnings Post-employment benefits Actuarial losses (3 ) - Deferred income taxes 1 - (2 ) - Other comprehensive income 29 165 Comprehensive income 19 168 Attributable to Equity holders of Agrium 18 167 Non-controlling interests 1 1 Comprehensive income 19 168 See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 262 276 412 Accounts receivable 2,315 2,200 2,208 Income taxes receivable 54 61 33 Inventories 4,537 4,524 3,230 Prepaid expenses and deposits 253 254 855 Other current assets 134 152 123 7,555 7,467 6,861 Property, plant and equipment 6,919 6,712 6,818 Intangibles 555 645 566 Goodwill 2,110 1,988 2,095 Investments in associates and joint ventures 533 637 541 Other assets 49 54 48 Deferred income tax assets 37 52 34 17,758 17,555 16,963 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 6 678 629 604 Accounts payable 5,603 5,309 4,662 Income taxes payable - 1 17 Current portion of long-term debt 6 10 108 110 Current portion of other provisions 55 81 59 6,346 6,128 5,452 Long-term debt 6 4,401 4,415 4,398 Post-employment benefits 129 132 141 Other provisions 339 337 322 Other liabilities 61 76 68 Deferred income tax liabilities 400 402 408 11,676 11,490 10,789 Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,768 1,759 1,766 Retained earnings 5,503 5,414 5,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,195 ) (1,113 ) (1,231 ) Equity holders of Agrium 6,076 6,060 6,169 Non-controlling interests 6 5 5 Total equity 6,082 6,065 6,174 17,758 17,555 16,963 See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 Operating Net (loss) earnings (10 ) 3 Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization 139 114 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (23 ) (5 ) Share-based payments 3 4 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (5 ) 83 Unrealized foreign exchange gain - (124 ) Interest income (13 ) (13 ) Finance costs 70 70 Income taxes (3 ) 2 Other (11 ) 6 Interest received 13 14 Interest paid (84 ) (89 ) Income taxes paid (39 ) (141 ) Dividends from associates and joint ventures 5 1 Net changes in non-cash working capital 136 418 Cash provided by operating activities 178 343 Investing Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (30 ) (94 ) Capital expenditures (143 ) (174 ) Capitalized borrowing costs (8 ) (5 ) Purchase of investments (33 ) (23 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 28 18 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9 4 Other (4 ) (3 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (6 ) - Cash used in investing activities (187 ) (277 ) Financing Short-term debt 6 64 (204 ) Repayment of long-term debt 6 (103 ) (2 ) Dividends paid (121 ) (119 ) Cash used in financing activities (160 ) (325 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19 20 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (150 ) (239 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 412 515 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 262 276 See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Other comprehensive income (loss) (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Millions

of

common

shares



Share

capital



Retained

earnings

Cash

flow

hedges Comprehensive

loss of

associates and

joint ventures

Foreign

currency

translation





Total

Equity

holders of

Agrium

Non-

controlling

interests



Total

equity December 31, 2015 138 1,757 5,533 (56 ) (17 ) (1,214 ) (1,287 ) 6,003 4 6,007 Net earnings - - 2 - - - - 2 1 3 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Other - - - (16 ) 2 179 165 165 - 165 Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - 2 (16 ) 2 179 165 167 1 168 Dividends ($0.875 per share) - - (121 ) - - - - (121 ) - (121 ) Share-based payment transactions - 2 - - - - - 2 - 2 Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax - - - 9 - - 9 9 - 9 March 31, 2016 138 1,759 5,414 (63 ) (15 ) (1,035 ) (1,113 ) 6,060 5 6,065 December 31, 2016 138 1,766 5,634 (25 ) (51 ) (1,155 ) (1,231 ) 6,169 5 6,174 Net (loss) earnings - - (11 ) - - - - (11 ) 1 (10 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Post-employment benefits - - (2 ) - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) Other - - - (18 ) (21 ) 70 31 31 - 31 Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - (13 ) (18 ) (21 ) 70 31 18 1 19 Dividends ($0.875 per share) - - (120 ) - - - - (120 ) - (120 ) Non-controlling interest transactions - - 2 - - (2 ) (2 ) - - - Share-based payment transactions - 2 - - - - - 2 - 2 Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax - - - 7 - - 7 7 - 7 March 31, 2017 138 1,768 5,503 (36 ) (72 ) (1,087 ) (1,195 ) 6,076 6 6,082 See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC.

Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2017

(millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated)

(Unaudited)

1. Corporate Management

Corporate information

Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") is incorporated under the laws of Canada with common shares listed under the symbol "AGU" on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Our Corporate head office is located at 13131 Lake Fraser Drive S.E., Calgary, Canada. We conduct our operations globally from our Wholesale head office in Calgary and our Retail head office in Loveland, Colorado, United States. In these financial statements, "we", "us", "our" and "Agrium" mean Agrium Inc., its subsidiaries and joint arrangements.

We categorize our operating segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units as follows:

Retail: Distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise and provides financial and other services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America including the United States and Canada International including Australia and South America

Distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise and provides financial and other services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: Wholesale: Produces, markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial products as follows: Nitrogen: Manufacturing in Alberta and Texas Potash: Mining and processing in Saskatchewan Phosphate: Production facilities in Alberta and production and mining facilities in Idaho Wholesale Other: Producing blended crop nutrients and Environmentally Smart Nitrogen ® (ESN) polymer-coated nitrogen crop nutrients, and operating joint ventures and associates

Produces, markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial products as follows:

Additional information on our operating segments is included in note 2.

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for our products during planting seasons. Sales are generally higher in spring and fall.

2. Operating Segments

Segment information by business unit Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total Sales - external 2,227 493 - 2,720 2,278 447 - 2,725 - inter-segment 13 182 (195 ) - 12 202 (214 ) - Total sales 2,240 675 (195 ) 2,720 2,290 649 (214 ) 2,725 Cost of product sold 1,806 533 (177 ) 2,162 1,888 496 (213 ) 2,171 Gross profit 434 142 (18 ) 558 402 153 (1 ) 554 Gross profit (%) 19 21 21 18 24 20 Expenses Selling 448 7 (4 ) 451 410 8 (4 ) 414 General and administrative 25 6 29 60 22 8 25 55 Share-based payments - - 3 3 - - 4 4 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (6 ) (16 ) (1 ) (23 ) (4 ) (1 ) - (5 ) Other (income) expenses (12 ) 14 8 10 (3 ) 19 (5 ) 11 (Loss) earnings before finance costs and income taxes (21 ) 131 (53 ) 57 (23 ) 119 (21 ) 75 Finance costs - - 70 70 - - 70 70 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (21 ) 131 (123 ) (13 ) (23 ) 119 (91 ) 5 Depreciation and amortization 71 64 4 139 67 44 3 114 Finance costs - - 70 70 - - 70 70 EBITDA (b) 50 195 (49 ) 196 44 163 (18 ) 189

(a) Includes inter-segment eliminations (b) EBITDA is net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations.

Segment information - Retail Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 North America International Retail (a) North America International Retail Sales - external 1,758 469 2,227 1,797 481 2,278 - inter-segment 13 - 13 12 - 12 Total sales 1,771 469 2,240 1,809 481 2,290 Cost of product sold 1,451 355 1,806 1,506 382 1,888 Gross profit 320 114 434 303 99 402 Expenses Selling 364 84 448 337 73 410 General and administrative 18 7 25 15 7 22 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (5 ) (1 ) (6 ) (4 ) - (4 ) Other (income) expenses (7 ) (5 ) (12 ) 6 (9 ) (3 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes (50 ) 29 (21 ) (51 ) 28 (23 ) Depreciation and amortization 66 5 71 61 6 67 EBITDA 16 34 50 10 34 44

(a) Included within the Retail business unit is a separate Financial Services operating segment with total sales of $6-million and EBITDA of $8-million. The Financial Services operating segment was introduced in mid-2016.

Segment information - Wholesale Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Wholesale Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale Sales - external 182 90 90 131 493 173 48 80 146 447 - inter-segment 58 42 44 38 182 77 43 50 32 202 Total sales 240 132 134 169 675 250 91 130 178 649 Cost of product sold 163 97 127 146 533 155 77 110 154 496 Gross profit 77 35 7 23 142 95 14 20 24 153 Expenses Selling 3 1 1 2 7 4 2 1 1 8 General and administrative 2 1 1 2 6 4 2 1 1 8 Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (16 ) (16 ) - - - (1 ) (1 ) Other expenses 9 2 2 1 14 6 6 4 3 19 Earnings before income taxes 63 31 3 34 131 81 4 14 20 119 Depreciation and amortization 16 29 16 3 64 13 20 10 1 44 EBITDA 79 60 19 37 195 94 24 24 21 163

(a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products

Gross profit by product line Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Cost of Cost of product Gross product Gross Sales sold profit Sales sold profit Retail Crop nutrients 714 573 141 839 705 134 Crop protection products 872 742 130 831 710 121 Seed 382 328 54 376 325 51 Merchandise 134 112 22 117 98 19 Services and other (a) 138 51 87 127 50 77 2,240 1,806 434 2,290 1,888 402 Wholesale Nitrogen 240 163 77 250 155 95 Potash 132 97 35 91 77 14 Phosphate 134 127 7 130 110 20 Ammonium sulfate, ESN and other 169 146 23 178 154 24 675 533 142 649 496 153 Other inter-segment eliminations (195 ) (177 ) (18 ) (214 ) (213 ) (1 ) Total 2,720 2,162 558 2,725 2,171 554 Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 24 19 5 25 21 4 Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 699 552 147 674 517 157

(a) Includes financial services products

Selected volumes and per tonne information Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 Cost of Cost of Sales Selling product Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) Retail Crop nutrients North America 1,490 409 322 87 1,520 450 369 81 International 352 296 265 31 440 354 328 26 Total crop nutrients 1,842 388 311 77 1,960 428 360 68 Wholesale Nitrogen North America Ammonia 226 367 230 398 Urea 361 311 319 338 Other 185 242 192 265 Total nitrogen 772 311 211 100 741 338 209 129 Potash North America 378 248 263 215 International 258 149 193 177 Total potash 636 208 153 55 456 199 168 31 Phosphate 288 466 440 26 220 589 499 90 Ammonium sulfate 88 259 124 135 57 289 113 176 ESN and other 452 452 Total Wholesale 2,236 302 239 63 1,926 337 258 79 Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 77 313 252 61 83 296 247 49 Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures

2,313

302

239

63

2,009

335

257

78

3. Risk Management

Commodity price risk

Natural gas derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of MMBtu) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Average Fair value Average Fair value contract of assets contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) Designated as hedges AECO swaps 38 2017 - 2019 2.37 (38 ) 48 2017 - 2018 2.90 (21 ) (38 ) (21 )

(a) U.S. dollars per MMBtu

Fair value of assets (liabilities) Maturities of natural gas derivative contracts 2017 2018 2019 AECO swaps (14 ) (22 ) (2 )

Impact of change in fair value of natural gas derivative financial instruments March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 A $10-million impact to other comprehensive income requires movement in gas prices per MMBtu 0.14 0.29

The underlying risk of the derivative contracts is identical to the hedged risk; accordingly we have established a ratio of 1:1 for all natural gas hedges. Due to a strong correlation between AECO future contract prices and our delivered cost, we did not experience any ineffectiveness on our hedges, and accordingly we have recorded the full change in the fair value of natural gas derivative contracts designated as hedges to other comprehensive income.

Currency risk

Foreign exchange derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of U.S. dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Average Fair value Average Fair value contract of assets contract of assets Sell/Buy Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) Forwards USD/CAD 48 2017 1.33 - - - - - CAD/USD 302 2017 1.31 5 180 2017 1.34 - USD/AUD 3 2017 1.34 - 14 2017 1.32 (1 ) AUD/USD 90 2017 1.31 - 22 2017 1.34 1 CNY/AUD 19 2017 6.81 - 23 2017 7.16 - Options USD/CAD - buy USD puts 55 2017 1.29 - - - - - USD/CAD - sell USD calls 74 2017 1.37 - - - - - 5 -

(a) Foreign currency per U.S. dollar

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Fair value Carrying value Fair value Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis Cash and cash equivalents - 262 262 - 412 412 Accounts receivable - derivatives - 6 6 - 2 2 Other current financial assets - marketable securities 19 113 132 22 99 121 Other non-current financial assets - derivatives - 3 3 - - - Accounts payable - derivatives - 16 16 - 7 7 Other financial liabilities - derivatives - 26 26 - 16 16 Financial instruments measured at amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Debentures - - - - 101 100 Fixed and floating rate debt - 10 10 - 10 10 Long-term debt Debentures - 4,714 4,373 - 4,600 4,373 Fixed and floating rate debt - 28 28 - 25 25

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements in the three months ended March 31, 2017 or March 31, 2016. We do not measure any of our financial instruments using Level 3 inputs.

4. Expenses

Three months ended Other expenses March 31, 2017 2016 Loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives 6 2 Interest income (13 ) (13 ) Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations (1 ) 2 Bad debt expense 7 8 Potash profit and capital tax 3 3 Merger and related costs 16 - Other (8 ) 9 10 11

5. Share-based Payments

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, we granted the following share-based compensation awards to officers and employees.

Award type Number Grant price Stock options 444,084 103.22 Stock appreciation rights 79,153 103.22 Share units 270,293 N/A

6. Debt

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Maturity Rate (%) (a) Short-term debt Commercial paper 2017 1.26 454 306 Credit facilities 3.78 224 298 678 604

(a) Weighted average rates at March 31, 2017

Short-term debt Long-term debt (a) December 31, 2016 604 4,508 Cash flows reported as financing activities 64 (103 ) Non-cash changes Other adjustments - 6 Foreign currency translation 10 - March 31, 2017 678 4,411

(a) Includes current portion

7. Significant Accounting Policies

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Effective January 1, 2017, Agrium adopted the amendments of IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flow which require us to provide disclosures that enable users of financial statements to evaluate changes in liabilities arising from financing activities, including both changes arising from cash flows and non-cash changes. Refer to note 6 for the reconciliation between the opening and closing balances for liabilities from financing activities.