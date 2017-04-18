Agrium Successfully Completes Commissioning of New Urea Facility at Borger, TX

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) ( NYSE : AGU) announced today that it has successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at the Borger Nitrogen Operations facility in Texas. We continue to ramp up production and expect to reach full operational capacity by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

The new urea facility has a capacity of 610,000 tonnes of urea, of which 100,000 tonnes of urea equivalent will be Diesel Exhaust Fluid ("DEF").

"The successful completion of our first run of urea production from our Borger nitrogen expansion project continues to emphasize our commitment to operational excellence and creating shareholder value at Agrium. We look forward to bringing our reliable and high quality urea and DEF products to existing and new customers in this key agricultural region of the U.S.," commented Agrium's President & CEO, Chuck Magro.

