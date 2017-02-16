Ai Holdings Corporation Makes US$10 Million Investment and Joint Forces with ProphetStor to Expand Business in Japan

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., the leader in software-defined storage (SDS) and data services solutions, today announced it has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with Ai Holdings Corporation, a Japan-based IT provider, to collaborate on product resale, and offer service and maintenance support of next-generation storage solutions to customers in Japan.

ProphetStor offers integrated multi-use storage systems while enabling the use of commodity servers, by leveraging existing storage and application investments and taking advantage of the future storage investments involving all-flash and big data environments. Its global patent portfolios create the next wave of SDS technology, bringing intelligence into the data center and cloud infrastructure, and providing orchestration, analytic, prediction, and resource automation capabilities that greatly enhance the efficiency of managing data centers.

"Partnering with Ai Holdings adds a great depth and wider reach to our localization and business development efforts in Japan," said Eric Chen, ProphetStor CEO. "Global expansion is important to us. With this excitement, we are jointly developing plans to build customer awareness and market momentum for rapid adoption of scalable storage and data services management for data centers customers."

"As a leading distributor, we see the level of activities and overall adoption rate of some of the latest Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies in Japan makes us very motivated to work with ProphetStor," said Hideyoshi Sasaki, CEO of Ai Holdings Corporation. "With ProphetStor's industry-proven and differentiating technology solutions, we will enable Japanese companies to address high-performance needs that are both cost-effective and scalable.

"Our investment of US$10 million in ProphetStor will further extend its reach in the Japanese market to industries where it's experiencing high growth, including financial services, manufacturing, retail and government, and brings closer to the heart of where big data solutions are gaining traction most quickly -- and Japan is one of those places."

About Ai Holdings Corporation

Ai Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which was established through reorganization. Established in 2007, it manufactures and sells information industry related equipment, includes personal computers, office server systems, office automation systems, mailing systems, and security systems. It also offers a one-stop service from designing, developing, and selling cutting-edge software to their customers from various industries. For more information, please visit www.aiholdings.co.jp.

About ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., a leader in Software-Defined Storage (SDS) and Data Services, provides federated storage and data services to enable both enterprises and cloud service providers to build an agile, automated, intelligent, and orchestrated storage infrastructure.

ProphetStor was founded in 2012 by seasoned storage experts with extensive experience in cloud computing platforms, software-based networked storage, data services, business continuity and disaster recovery.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, ProphetStor has branch offices in Asia-Pacific regions to serve international customers. For more information, visit www.prophetstor.com.

