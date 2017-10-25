AI Startup Umbo Computer Vision Raises $6.8M Series A; Unveils New Features for Light, its Flagship Autonomous Video Security Product

Company's Algorithm-based AI Technology Autonomously Scans for Anomalies to Prevent Crimes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Umbo Computer Vision, an artificial intelligence startup and provider of autonomous video security products -- Light, SmartCloud enterprise management portal and Learning Cameras -- announced it has raised a $6.8 million Series A round, bringing funding to date to $9.6M. This round was led by CDIB Venture Capital Corp, with continued participation by AppWorks Ventures and Mesh Ventures and new investor Substance Capital. The funding will be used for continued development of Light, expansion of the product portfolio, computer vision R&D, and talent acquisition.

"Umbo's new investment underscores the great potential of autonomous video security systems that are capable of deep learning and computing," said Shawn Guan, CEO at Umbo. "We are well-positioned to contribute and lead the rising trend for AI to bolster traditional surveillance practices in the security industry."

Umbo also announced new features and capabilities for its award-winning product, Light, an autonomous video security AI accessible from desktops and mobile phones. Now, in addition to scene-parsing, Light adds spatial-temporal information for detection of behavioral-related events, making it possible to identify suspicious activity and prevent crimes before they happen. Light can now identify and alert on behaviors such as unauthorized entry, physical violence, loitering, wall-scaling, and people and vehicle tally. Detection of other behavioral events is planned for the future. To see Light in action, click here.

Light's "AI events" system is a simple way to apply highly complex AI models to security systems at an enterprise scale. "The key differentiator for Light," says Guan, "is that Light actually understands human behavior, not just lines or boxes on a screen. Unless someone is actually scaling a wall, you won't hear about it."

Light won the ECS award at NVIDIA GTC and major Security Industry Association awards at ISC West. Umbo was also invited to showcase at CVPR, one of the most prestigious computer vision conferences.

Over the last year, Umbo has added several hundred enterprise customers. The company's products are currently in use at schools, government facilities, and many commercial sites to protect critical infrastructure and safeguard the public. Umbo has processed over 2 billion images and users have accessed the service over 1.5 million times.

About Umbo CV

Umbo CV is an artificial intelligence company developing autonomous video security at enterprise scale. Our mission is to create a system that can understand human behavior, protect critical assets and keep people safe. Umbo is emerging as one of the fastest growing A.I. companies in the industry as the creator of Light, an autonomous vision intelligence that understands what is taking place in real-time. Light has processed over 2 billion live security images with over 1.5 million user sessions to date. The company was the recipient of the Best in Video Analytics award from Security Industry Association in 2017 and Best in Show from NVIDIA GTC 2016 ECS. Learn more at https://umbocv.ai.