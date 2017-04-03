AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Announces New Board Officers

Jeffrey Elder, Mark A. Gonzales, Idriss Maoui and Michelle Williams Take Helm of ASF Board of Directors as Newly Appointed Officers

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- is pleased to announce its new board officers: Jeffrey Elder, president; Mark A. Gonzales, vice president; Idriss Maoui, treasurer; and Michelle Williams, secretary.

"The work of ASF and its partners has never been more important," said Philip Yaeger, executive director of ASF. "Our board members are the agents who advance our mission, and each of them brings their unique experiences, passions and qualifications. We are so fortunate that our new board officers not only embody the spirit of volunteerism and activism, but have talent, expertise and passion for the work that ASF accomplishes."

Jeffrey Elder, president, is president and CEO at Trojan Battery Company, the first CEO in the company's 85-year history that has not been a Godber family member. Responsible for all aspects of Trojan's business, Elder has helped to substantially grow and improve the company's core businesses, expanding into new market segments resulting in significant market share gains in both the renewable energy and trucking industries. Elder received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and accounting from Claremont McKenna College. In addition to being ASF's board president, he is an advisory board member of Make-A-Wish Foundation for the Orange County and the Inland Empire chapters.

Mark A. Gonzales, vice president, is vice president of client enablement at Perceptyx, where he advises and collaborates with client survey teams and executive leaders across organizational survey design, administration and results. He leverages a unique portfolio of experiences, previously leading employee intelligence initiatives, talent management efforts and organizational effectiveness practices that have informed his solutions for a broad range of industries, companies and clients. Gonzales holds a bachelor's degree in organizational communication management from the University of Portland and is pursuing a master's degree in organizational performance and workplace learning from Boise State University.

Idriss Maoui, treasurer, is senior vice president, head of portfolio analytics, at loanDepot in Foothill Ranch, Calif. where he heads the portfolio risk management team. He holds a Ph.D. in operations research from the Georgia Institute of Technology and received his undergraduate engineering degree from Ecole Nationale de Techniques Avancées in Paris, France. Maoui has served on ASF's board of directors since 2012.

Michelle Williams, secretary, is vice president of claims for Reliant General Claims Services, Inc. (RGCS) located in Ontario, Calif. She joined RGCS in 2011 with the task of restructuring the claims organization and almost six years later, RGCS is a leader amongst non-standard third party administrators processing auto liability claims in California. Williams has been a volunteer, supporter and advocate for ASF for nearly a decade, and is serving her second term as board secretary.

ASF is guided by its board of directors, which is comprised of community, professional, civic and business leaders from throughout Orange County. Meeting monthly, board committees provide guidance, advice and hands-on support in several areas including program development, fund development, financial management and human resources.

AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. You can learn more about the organization by visiting www.ocasf.org. Follow ASF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.